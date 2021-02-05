Genki Sushi S’pore has S$5.80 Yusheng for the lone tosser

In the spirit of the unique circumstances 2021's Chinese New Year is being celebrated in, Genki Sushi has come up with a mini Yusheng.

The single portion will allow diners to escape the prospect of sharing germs that may come with the traditionally group affair that is lohei.

It also means that those who actually enjoy the dish can do so by themselves, away from the prying questions of relatives.

The miniature version of the Chinese New Year staple comes with the usual shredded radish and carrots and four slices of salmon sashimi.

For a Japanese twist, Genki Sushi has added chuka wakame, crunchy tanuki, and a specially created yuzu plum sauce bursting with citrus.

It's available for S$5.80 for dine-in customers at Genki Sushi outlets until Feb. 26, 2021, or while stocks last.

Customers who spend at least S$50 will also receive a free set of ang bao envelopes.

However, if you want to have your yusheng in a group setting, Genki has a regular sized yusheng for takeaway and delivery from S$38.90.

Top image from Genki Sushi Singapore's Facebook apge

