G-Dragon & Blackpink's Jennie are reportedly dating

Kpop stars G-Dragon and Kpop girl band Blackpink's Jennie are dating, South Korean celebrity news media Dispatch reported on Feb. 24.

According to Dispatch, Jennie, 24, and G-Dragon, 32, have been dating for a year now.

Dispatch had caught the two YG Entertainment artistes having a rendezvous at the luxury penthouse in Hannam-dong where G-Dragon lives.

The penthouse boasts a separate private parking lot within the general carpark of the villa with a two-step verification process for entry.

There is a private lift within the penthouse's private parking lot that takes someone straight up to the apartment.

Jenny had registered her car in the apartment complex's security system and entered his penthouse via the private lift.

According to Dispatch, Jennie's dating routine was the same.

During the period when Blackpink had promotional activities, she would drop by G-Dragon's place first before going home. She repeated this pattern even when her schedule was free.

According to Allkpop, The relationship was an open secret within YG Entertainment. Jennie's manager was in charge of dropping her at G-Dragon's place and bringing her home. Sometimes, G-Dragon's manager would do it instead.

Last year, G-Dragon had also made a surprise visit at the filming set of Blackpink's music video to show his support.

On Jan. 31, the day of Blackpink's online concert, Jennie had left for the concert venue from G-Dragon's home that morning, allowing the reporter to verify their dating routine. G-Dragon's car was also spotted at the venue.

Speaking to Dispatch, a close acquaintance of the two stars said, A lot of people in YG have noticed their relationship. Jennie's mother is also aware of the relationship. She is thankful to him for his thoughtful care.

In response to the report, YG Entertainment has commented, "We can't confirm anything about our artists' private lives. We ask for your understanding."

Working relationship

Prior to her debut with Blackpink in 2016, Jennie had worked with G-Dragon.

In August 2012, she co-starred in G-Dragon's "That XX" music video.

Jennie later featured in "Black", one of his songs in his 2013 album titled "COUP D'ETAT".

Past relationship

Back on Jan. 1, 2019, Dispatch shared evidence of Jennie dating Kai from Kpop boy band, EXO, in November 2018, as part of their tradition of revealing new celebrity couples at the start of each year.

The news was later confirmed by Kai's agency, SM Entertainment.

