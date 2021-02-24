Back

G-Dragon & Blackpink's Jennie are reportedly dating

Congrats!

Karen Lui | February 24, 2021, 03:40 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Kpop stars G-Dragon and Kpop girl band Blackpink's Jennie are dating, South Korean celebrity news media Dispatch reported on Feb. 24.

According to Dispatch, Jennie, 24, and G-Dragon, 32, have been dating for a year now.

Dispatch had caught the two YG Entertainment artistes having a rendezvous at the luxury penthouse in Hannam-dong where G-Dragon lives.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 디스패치 인스타그램 (@koreadispatch)

Image by Dispatch.

The penthouse boasts a separate private parking lot within the general carpark of the villa with a two-step verification process for entry.

There is a private lift within the penthouse's private parking lot that takes someone straight up to the apartment.

Jenny had registered her car in the apartment complex's security system and entered his penthouse via the private lift.

According to Dispatch, Jennie's dating routine was the same.

During the period when Blackpink had promotional activities, she would drop by G-Dragon's place first before going home. She repeated this pattern even when her schedule was free.

Image by Dispatch.

Image by Dispatch.

According to Allkpop, The relationship was an open secret within YG Entertainment. Jennie's manager was in charge of dropping her at G-Dragon's place and bringing her home. Sometimes, G-Dragon's manager would do it instead.

Last year, G-Dragon had also made a surprise visit at the filming set of Blackpink's music video to show his support.

On Jan. 31, the day of Blackpink's online concert, Jennie had left for the concert venue from G-Dragon's home that morning, allowing the reporter to verify their dating routine. G-Dragon's car was also spotted at the venue.

Speaking to Dispatch, a close acquaintance of the two stars said, A lot of people in YG have noticed their relationship. Jennie's mother is also aware of the relationship. She is thankful to him for his thoughtful care.

In response to the report, YG Entertainment has commented, "We can't confirm anything about our artists' private lives. We ask for your understanding."

Working relationship

Prior to her debut with Blackpink in 2016, Jennie had worked with G-Dragon.

In August 2012, she co-starred in G-Dragon's "That XX" music video.

Jennie later featured in "Black", one of his songs in his 2013 album titled "COUP D'ETAT".

Past relationship

Back on Jan. 1, 2019, Dispatch shared evidence of Jennie dating Kai from Kpop boy band, EXO, in November 2018, as part of their tradition of revealing new celebrity couples at the start of each year.

The news was later confirmed by Kai's agency, SM Entertainment.

Top images by Dispatch.

7 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore on Feb. 24, including 1 case in community

Full update this evening.

February 24, 2021, 04:11 PM

MOM orders 7 companies in high-risk industries to stop work over workplace safety concerns

The operation has been extended to cover another 300 inspections.

February 24, 2021, 04:10 PM

'Explosion' in Tuas sends 8 people to SGH's specialised burn centre

Workers were shown on video being hosed down and having strips of torn clothing removed from their bodies.

February 24, 2021, 04:03 PM

WP's Pritam Singh raises several questions for DPM Heng Swee Keat on Budget 2021

Pritam questioned the government's sudden decision to raise petrol duties.

February 24, 2021, 03:55 PM

Consider giving incentives to S'poreans who opt-in for vaccination: Lim Wee Kiak

He suggested additional CDC vouchers and CPF Medisave top ups as possible incentives.

February 24, 2021, 03:37 PM

Blueberry jam pizza available at new retro-themed pizza parlour near Nicoll Highway MRT station

A different sort of happy ending.

February 24, 2021, 03:28 PM

New masks by Temasek Foundation available for collection from Mar. 1, only need to be washed weekly

Free mask.

February 24, 2021, 03:21 PM

Man who lost job voluntarily cleans up Telok Blangah hawker centre tables for few days, grateful patron gives him hong bao token

He just wanted to help out.

February 24, 2021, 02:52 PM

S'pore Airlines selling kids' junior cabin crew sarong kebaya for S$75

Junior junior cabin crew.

February 24, 2021, 02:48 PM

234 people fined, 17 F&B outlets penalised for breaching safe management measures

Enforcement checks at F&B outlets, parks, malls, and other hotspots will continue to be stepped up this weekend.

February 24, 2021, 02:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.