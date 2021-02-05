2-in-1 store selling artisanal coffee & customisable furniture opens in Dhoby Ghaut

Nestled in a furniture store at the School of the Arts, Singapore (SOTA) is a discreet cosy cafe.

Void Cafe, the brainchild of the people behind local furniture studio etch&bolts, shares the space with their new concept store.

Opened on Feb. 1, etch&bolts's showroom at Dhoby Ghaut allows customers to enjoy artisanal food and beverages while shopping for customisable furniture.

Unlike most cafes, every piece of furniture is up for sale, including the table and chair you're sitting on.

etch&bolts pride themselves as designers first, furniture-makers second, so your pictures there will definitely look great for the 'gram!

Beverages

With more than 23 beverages available, the cafe serves both hot and cold beverages.

Brewed with fresh locally roasted single origin beans, the Signature Coldbrew is available in Black (S$6) and White (S$6.50).

They also serve classic hot coffee beverages such as Americano (S$4.80), Cappuccino (S$5.80), and Caffe Mocha (S$6.80).

Available in hot and iced (+ S$1), the Cafe Latte (S$5.80) and other flavoured lattes like Vanilla Latte (S$6.20), Caramel Latte (S$6.20), and Hazelnut Latte (S$7.20) can also be served with soy milk (+ S$1).

Bubble tea lovers may wish to try their Signature Boba Tea (S$5.80).

Those of who enjoy ice-blended beverages can try their Caramel Frappuccino (S$7.50) or Chocolate Chip Frappuccino (S$7.80).

If you prefer a cup of tea, their Signature Tea (S$6) comes in 4 varieties: English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Chamomile, Sencha Brewed Tea.

Currently, Void Cafe does not serve food but they plan to bring in some desserts and pastries soon.

There are a few resident cats living at etch&bolts's Paya Lebar store too. They are Larry, Blackie, Bombom and Jojo.

Out of the four of them, Larry appears to have given his paw of approval to Void Cafe's Signature Coldbrew.

Void Cafe

Address: 1 Zubir Said #01-01 Singapore

Opening hours: 11am - 8pm, daily

Top images by @etchandbolts on Instagram.