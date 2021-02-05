Back

2-in-1 store selling artisanal coffee & customisable furniture opens in Dhoby Ghaut

Would you like to have coffee at a furniture store?

Karen Lui | February 05, 2021, 04:42 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Nestled in a furniture store at the School of the Arts, Singapore (SOTA) is a discreet cosy cafe.

Void Cafe, the brainchild of the people behind local furniture studio etch&bolts, shares the space with their new concept store.

Opened on Feb. 1, etch&bolts's showroom at Dhoby Ghaut allows customers to enjoy artisanal food and beverages while shopping for customisable furniture.

Unlike most cafes, every piece of furniture is up for sale, including the table and chair you're sitting on.

etch&bolts pride themselves as designers first, furniture-makers second, so your pictures there will definitely look great for the 'gram!

Photo by @etchandbolts on Instagram

Photo by @etchandbolts on Instagram

Photo by @etchandbolts on Instagram

Photo by @ahbeetecture on Instagram

Photo by @etchandbolts on Instagram

Photo by @ahbeetecture on Instagram

Image by @calvin.pkl via @etch&bolts on Instagram.

Beverages

With more than 23 beverages available, the cafe serves both hot and cold beverages.

Brewed with fresh locally roasted single origin beans, the Signature Coldbrew is available in Black (S$6) and White (S$6.50).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Void Cafe (@voidcafesg)

They also serve classic hot coffee beverages such as Americano (S$4.80), Cappuccino (S$5.80), and Caffe Mocha (S$6.80).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ｄｏｇｇａｅｂｉ (@doggaebi)

Available in hot and iced (+ S$1), the Cafe Latte (S$5.80) and other flavoured lattes like Vanilla Latte (S$6.20), Caramel Latte (S$6.20), and Hazelnut Latte (S$7.20) can also be served with soy milk (+ S$1).

Bubble tea lovers may wish to try their Signature Boba Tea (S$5.80).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Void Cafe (@voidcafesg)

Those of who enjoy ice-blended beverages can try their Caramel Frappuccino (S$7.50) or Chocolate Chip Frappuccino (S$7.80).

Images by Void Cafe

If you prefer a cup of tea, their Signature Tea (S$6) comes in 4 varieties: English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Chamomile, Sencha Brewed Tea.

Currently, Void Cafe does not serve food but they plan to bring in some desserts and pastries soon.

There are a few resident cats living at etch&bolts's Paya Lebar store too. They are Larry, Blackie, Bombom and Jojo.

Out of the four of them, Larry appears to have given his paw of approval to Void Cafe's Signature Coldbrew.

Image via @etchandbolts on Instagram

Void Cafe

Address: 1 Zubir Said #01-01 Singapore

Opening hours: 11am - 8pm, daily

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by @etchandbolts on Instagram.

Eco-conscious burger chain Carne by Michelin-starred chef opening in S'pore on Feb. 25, 2021

More burgers.

February 05, 2021, 04:22 PM

A*Star scientists in S'pore test how salty & fatty 30 fave Chinese New Year snacks are

Here for a good time not for a long time.

February 05, 2021, 04:20 PM

25 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 5, 2 locally-transmitted

Today's initial update.

February 05, 2021, 03:57 PM

S'pore ayam penyet stall receives lawyer's letter from Audemars Piguet for spoofing logo & tagline

Oh no.

February 05, 2021, 03:52 PM

Scruffy cat found in Simei reunited with owner after it went missing at Jurong West in 2018

Three years is a long time.

February 05, 2021, 03:39 PM

Penang hotel pivots to selling S$1 roadside hawker dishes after M'sia's MCO decimates tourism

Malaysians are currently not allowed to travel to different states or districts.

February 05, 2021, 03:25 PM

Myanmar's coup: A move to wrest power from Aung San Suu Kyi, or to correct an ‘electoral fraud'?

The military cited electoral fraud as the reason for the coup, but the move is likely to be politically motivated.

February 05, 2021, 03:00 PM

Chinese New Year song ‘Gong Xi Gong Xi’ sounds ominous as it was written to celebrate defeat of Japan in 1945

It was never intended to be a Chinese New Year song.

February 05, 2021, 02:11 PM

Arts centre The Substation to move out of Armenian Street from July 2021 for renovation works

The first independent contemporary arts centre in Singapore.

February 05, 2021, 01:58 PM

'My secret weapon in life': Ex-Fahrenheit member Wu Chun dedicates post to wife on their 25th anniversary

In love for 25 years.

February 05, 2021, 01:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.