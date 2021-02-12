Back

Britney Spears' conservatorship assigned to third-party financial institution, as well as her father

This has made the #FreeBritney movement more prominent.

Fasiha Nazren | February 12, 2021, 10:13 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

In 2008, following Britney Spears' highly-publicised troubles, the pop icon entered a conservatorship with her father Jamie Spears.

More than 12 years under conservatorship

For the uninitiated, a conservatorship is a legal concept in the U.S. that allows a judge to grant a guardian full control over an individual's finances, if that person is physically or mentally unable to maintain them on their own.

According to Insider, Britney's conservatorship arrangement gives her no legal control over her estate, as well as her financial and personal assets.

These responsibilities are instead under the control of her father and a lawyer.

In Aug. 2020, however, Britney has filed a request to permanently replace her father with a licensed fiduciary to take over the conservatorship.

#FreeBritney movement

According to TMZ, Britney's lawyers apparently filed documents opposing her father's motions to keep parts of the conservatorship case private.

She allegedly wants the hearing to be public, as she feels there are no medical or sensitive issues with her children to protect.

Since then, fans of the pop star have made the #FreeBritney movement more prominent, showing their support for her. Generally, this refers to a group of Britney's fans who feel she should not remain in a conservatorship at this stage in her life and career.

At a private hearing in Nov. 2020, Britney's petition to remove her father from the conservatorship was denied.

However, the court has appointed financial institution Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator.

Jamie, however, objected to this order and sought to retain the delegation of power over her investments.

Hearing to continue

After months of back-and-forth, a probate judge has overruled Jamie's objection at a hearing on Feb. 11.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied the objection and upheld her previous ruling from Nov. 2020, which means that Bessemer Trust will remain a co-conservator.

The ongoing case will have more hearings on Britney's conservatorship, which are expected to take place on Mar. 17 and April 27, 2021.

Top image from Getty Images.

Man, 76, apprehended under the mental health act after locking himself inside Bendemeer Road flat

Investigations are ongoing.

February 12, 2021, 07:55 PM

First day of Chinese New Year 2021 is also Palindrome Day

There are only 29 Palindrome Days this century.

February 12, 2021, 07:42 PM

Cheeky dusky langur seen inspecting cars at Marsiling Industrial Estate on Chinese New Year eve

Monkey monkeying around.

February 12, 2021, 07:02 PM

Former Miss Universe S'pore contestant jailed 6 weeks for using friends' debit cards to shop online

She spent more than S$2,000 in three months.

February 12, 2021, 05:51 PM

S'pore debt collector dresses up as God of Fortune on Chinese New Year

Huat ah.

February 12, 2021, 05:40 PM

6 friends create Chinese New Year display in Yishun out of recycled materials

Even the lights are solar-powered.

February 12, 2021, 04:20 PM

18 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 12, 2 in the community

More updates tonight.

February 12, 2021, 03:37 PM

Popular Japanese chain Sukiya's first S'pore outlet opens at Suntec City on Feb. 17, get beef bowls from S$4.20

Moooooo.

February 12, 2021, 03:09 PM

S'pore hedged its bets & ordered vaccines from multiple suppliers in case of delays: PM Lee

PM Lee acknowledged the psychological cost of the loss of social interaction.

February 12, 2021, 02:57 PM

Polka dot artist Yayoi Kusama holds free monochrome-themed exhibition in S'pore till Mar. 6, 2021

No polka dots this time, but stainless steel.

February 12, 2021, 12:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.