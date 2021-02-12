Britney Spears' conservatorship assigned to third-party financial institution, as well as her father

In 2008, following Britney Spears' highly-publicised troubles, the pop icon entered a conservatorship with her father Jamie Spears.

More than 12 years under conservatorship

For the uninitiated, a conservatorship is a legal concept in the U.S. that allows a judge to grant a guardian full control over an individual's finances, if that person is physically or mentally unable to maintain them on their own.

According to Insider, Britney's conservatorship arrangement gives her no legal control over her estate, as well as her financial and personal assets.

These responsibilities are instead under the control of her father and a lawyer.

In Aug. 2020, however, Britney has filed a request to permanently replace her father with a licensed fiduciary to take over the conservatorship.

#FreeBritney movement

According to TMZ, Britney's lawyers apparently filed documents opposing her father's motions to keep parts of the conservatorship case private.

She allegedly wants the hearing to be public, as she feels there are no medical or sensitive issues with her children to protect.

Since then, fans of the pop star have made the #FreeBritney movement more prominent, showing their support for her. Generally, this refers to a group of Britney's fans who feel she should not remain in a conservatorship at this stage in her life and career.

At a private hearing in Nov. 2020, Britney's petition to remove her father from the conservatorship was denied.

However, the court has appointed financial institution Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator.

Jamie, however, objected to this order and sought to retain the delegation of power over her investments.

Hearing to continue

After months of back-and-forth, a probate judge has overruled Jamie's objection at a hearing on Feb. 11.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied the objection and upheld her previous ruling from Nov. 2020, which means that Bessemer Trust will remain a co-conservator.

The ongoing case will have more hearings on Britney's conservatorship, which are expected to take place on Mar. 17 and April 27, 2021.

