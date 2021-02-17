Back

Foreword Coffee Roasters offers S$2.90 coffee all day at new Canberra Plaza outlet from Feb. 16-21, 2021

Only available at this outlet.

Karen Lui | February 17, 2021, 05:03 PM

Foreword Coffee Roasters has opened their fourth outlet at Canberra Plaza in Sembawang.

S$2.90 coffee

To celebrate their soft opening, the cafe is selling their black and white coffee at S$2.90 all day, for six days.

This is significant because white coffees usually cost upwards of S$5 at cafes.

Exclusively available at their Canberra Plaza outlet, this promotion runs between Feb. 16 to Feb. 21 during their opening hours.

Image by Foreword Coffee Roasters.

Other menu items

Foreword specialises in natural-processed coffees from Yunnan and Xamtai.

If you can't decide between coffee and tea, try the Timeless Yuanyang (S$6.50), which is a double ristretto shot in milk served with an earl grey ice ball.

Chocoholics may fancy their 60% Dark Chocolate (S$6.50 for 6oz) featuring single-estate dark chocolate sourced in Asia.

Their tea from brands like Nilu Tea and Tea Pigs are available in both hot (S$5) and iced (S$6) versions.

If you're feeling a bit peckish, there's also pastries, sandwiches, and desserts.

You may wish to pick up a fudgey brownie (S$3.50).

Photo by Foreword Coffee Roasters.

They also serve scones (S$3.20) that are available in two varieties: orange and raisin.

Photo by Foreword Coffee Roasters.

As well as assorted muffins (S$3.50) and cakes (S$6.50).

Photo by Foreword Coffee Roasters.

However, the sandwiches and desserts will only be available from the end-February.

Here's their full menu:

Photo by Foreword Coffee Roasters.

Cafe features

With a seating capacity of around 16, they have a retail area selling coffee paraphernalia.

Photo by Foreword Coffee Roasters.

The outlet also boasts a swanky Eversys Coffee Machine.

Photo by Foreword Coffee Roasters.

If you enjoy their coffee, you can also purchase their coffee beans here.

Available in sizes of 250g, 500g, and 1kg, you can choose to have them as whole beans, ground for filter, French, or cold brew, with an option to join their return and reuse initiative.

Those who have a Nespresso machine can also purchase their Nespresso-compatible capsules on a subscription basis, or as individual packs of eight or 40 capsules.

If you're a barista wannabe who aspires to brew your own coffee, Foreword conducts workshops so you can elevate your coffee game.

Photo by Foreword Coffee Roasters.

Foreword Coffee Roasters

Address: 133 Canberra View, #03-08, Singapore 750133

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 5pm

Top image by Foreword Coffee Roasters.

