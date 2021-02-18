S'pore Instagram account dedicates itself to describing encounters with F&B customers from hell

We've all seen them.

The customers who send back a million dishes, never satisfied with what they order.

Or those who disregard safe distancing measures by insisting that a restaurant sits their entire posse of 12 ("But if we split into two groups why cannot???").

Food and beverage sector workers face such customers regularly — more often than you might imagine, and this Instagram page (@fnbsays.sg) documents these encounters for your viewing pleasure.

These stories might sound like fables to paying customers, but those who work in the industry can attest to their veracity and the regularity with which they happen.

Here are some:

There are more posts on the Instagram page, and if you're anything like us, reading them will leave you wondering if you too have been a terrible, terrible customer yourself — knowingly or otherwise.

It seems that the page started posting in June 2020 and has already over 4,000 followers. If you are keen to read more, you can head over here.

Top image via Black Hide Steakhouse.