Back

S'pore Instagram account dedicates itself to describing encounters with F&B customers from hell

Wow.

Joshua Lee | February 18, 2021, 12:43 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

We've all seen them.

The customers who send back a million dishes, never satisfied with what they order.

Or those who disregard safe distancing measures by insisting that a restaurant sits their entire posse of 12 ("But if we split into two groups why cannot???").

Food and beverage sector workers face such customers regularly — more often than you might imagine, and this Instagram page (@fnbsays.sg) documents these encounters for your viewing pleasure.

These stories might sound like fables to paying customers, but those who work in the industry can attest to their veracity and the regularity with which they happen.

Here are some:

There are more posts on the Instagram page, and if you're anything like us, reading them will leave you wondering if you too have been a terrible, terrible customer yourself — knowingly or otherwise.

It seems that the page started posting in June 2020 and has already over 4,000 followers. If you are keen to read more, you can head over here.

Top image via Black Hide Steakhouse.

HDB owner seeks adopter for Golden Retriever after neighbour allegedly complains about dog

Oh no.

February 18, 2021, 12:17 AM

Middle Eastern restaurant in Jalan Besar added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

There have been 59,821 Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore.

February 17, 2021, 11:20 PM

MOM investigating 15 work pass holders in S'pore who may have submitted fake university degrees

They could have their work passes revoked.

February 17, 2021, 10:58 PM

Credit card details, bank accounts & customer info leaked in Singtel vendor breach

Personally Identifiable Information of approximately 129,000 customers were accessed.

February 17, 2021, 10:08 PM

Security firm apologises for posting distressing CCTV clip of Tanjong Pagar crash

The firm also warned that it can take legal action against those who distribute the clip.

February 17, 2021, 09:56 PM

Levi's S'pore launching Pokémon collection from Feb. 18 at selected stores & online

Wallet, I choose you.

February 17, 2021, 08:00 PM

California home baker makes cheesecake that look like mahjong tiles

Mahjong that you can literally eat ('chi').

February 17, 2021, 07:15 PM

S'porean DJ Dennis Chew posts sneak peek of his newly renovated, S$500,000 HDB maisonette

Cute.

February 17, 2021, 06:50 PM

Taiwan police looking to arrest S'porean couple who allegedly dumped newborn in Taipei recycling bin

Taiwanese authorities are seeking help from the Singapore police.

February 17, 2021, 06:36 PM

Air fryers not really that much healthier for cooking French fries: Hong Kong consumer watchdog

Too hot and too long.

February 17, 2021, 06:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.