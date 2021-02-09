40-year-old Korean fitness trainer selling watermelons in Vietnam goes viral

Lee Won may sound like an actor or character in the next hit Korean drama series but he's actually a Korean fitness trainer based in Vietnam.

Last week, pictures of the topless bodybuilder selling watermelon on the streets went viral amongst the Vietnamese social media communities.

Photoshoot

On Feb. 5, the 40-year-old shared the images in a Facebook post.

In his Korean caption, the fitness trainer mentioned that the story of them selling watermelons had unconsciously gone viral by the end of the day.

Just 5 hours earlier, Lee had posted a preview photo on his Facebook, sharing that he had just finished a photography project.

The Korean caption translates to

"Street profile picture Giving watermelons during the Vietnamese New Year (known as Tết) seems to convey luck and happiness to others. The concept for my shoot today revolves around an old Vietnamese story. The pictures are still a secret!!"

Clearly, the pictures did not stay a secret for long, with a repost on Facebook group Subtle Asian Traits racking up over 5,000 reactions so far.

Nonetheless, it hints at the explanation behind his outfit.

Legendary Vietnamese hero

The vibrant orange loincloth is part of Lee's costume as Mai An Tiêm, a hero in a Vietnamese legend about how watermelons came to exist in Vietnam.

According to legend, Mai was the adopted son of the king.

Due to his refusal to accept the gifts that were lavished upon him as he did not wish to feel indebted, Mai and his family were banished to a deserted island.

It was on this island that Mai found watermelons that he brought back to mainland Vietnam.

Upon hearing of Mai's survival and successful watermelon business, the king forgave him and allowed him and his family to return to the kingdom.

Netizens' reactions

Many comments were in Vietnamese but here are some of the English comments:

"I'll buy the whole cart if he comes with it" "One day ill be the one wearing a pink helmet and sweats on a moped" "His watermelons are good enough to stop that truck driver"

Due to Lee's popularity, a cartoon version of Lee in Mai An Tiêm garb has become a mascot of sorts for the Facebook page of the fitness centre that he works at.

