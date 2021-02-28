Back

Fire breaks out in Whampoa residential unit, 10 people, including 3 children, conveyed to hospital

About 100 people from the affected block were also evacuated by SCDF and the Police.

Lean Jinghui | February 28, 2021, 02:52 PM

A fire broke out earlier today (Feb. 28) at a residential unit at Blk 22 Jalan Tenteram, in the vicinity of Boon Keng.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at about 9.10am.

10 conveyed to hospital

According to SCDF's Facebook post, the fire was already raging and engulfed the residential unit on the second floor when officers arrived on the scene.

Photo via SCDF/Facebook

Six occupants from the affected unit had already self-evacuated prior to SCDF's arrival.

According to Zaobao, a family unit of father, mother, and son had escaped by jumping out of the kitchen window.

Another son, as well a daughter carrying a three-month old infant braved the fire to escape by the door.

Photo via SCDF/Facebook

Photo via SCDF/Facebook

Of the six occupants, two were found on the ground floor with injuries, and immediately attended to by a paramedic and crew from SCDF's Emergency Medical Services.

Meanwhile, firefighters from the Central Fire Station extinguished the fire using one water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks.

In total, 10 people, including three children, were conveyed to hospitals for injuries and smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

Investigations ongoing

Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire suggests that it was of electrical origin from the living room, SCDF reported.

A few neighbouring units beside and above the affected unit also sustained heat and smoke damages. 

As a precautionary measure, about 100 persons from the affected block have been evacuated by SCDF and the Police.

You can find the full Facebook post here:

Top image via SCDF Facebook

