Back

Whampoa fire: Teenage son carried infant niece out of danger, family on road to recovery

The unit will be undergoing renovation.

Lean Jinghui | February 28, 2021, 07:06 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The family living in Whampoa residential unit that was engulfed in flames earlier today (Feb. 28) are not in any danger from their injuries, 8 World reported.

At the time of the incident, six of eight family members were at home, but all of them are on the road to recovery.

"Woke up to fire"

Speaking to 8 World, the eldest son, Haiqal, 23, explained that he had been out making a food delivery when the incident occurred.

The fire is believed to have been of electrical origin from the living room.

His 18-year-old sister had been right beside the source, and woken up to the sight of fire in the household. Despite attempts to extinguish it, the fire had spread to engulf the entire residential unit.

His brother, 16, reacted fast enough to carry their three-month-old niece and escape through the door, along with their sister.

However, another brother, 15, as well as his mom and stepdad, were not able to do so in time.

Instead, they ended up having to jump out of their kitchen window in order to escape the flames.

Haiqal told 8 World,

"My mother has asthma, and when she jumped out the window, she injured her neck and ankle in the process. She also suffered some cuts and bruises. I think my stepdad sustained some cuts and lacerations from the fall as well, as he was limping."

Following the incident, Haiqal's mom and stepdad were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital, while his sister, brothers, and infant niece were transported to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

They are expected to remain warded for another two to three days.

Temporary home provided

Despite feeling "heartache" over the unit's desolate condition, Haiqal said that he is especially grateful that his family is okay, and that no one perished in the fire.

The Housing Development Board (HDB) has also helped to arrange for two housing units in the vicinity, to serve as a temporary home for the family while the ravaged unit undergoes renovations.

For now, Haiqal intends to stay with a friend, and discuss subsequent living arrangements with his mother.

Top image via SCDF Facebook

Why every uni student should consider a gap year, explained by 2 S'poreans who did multiple

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 28, 2021, 05:21 PM

Apple Hong pays tribute to Ng Man-tat, recalls his care & professionalism on set

RIP.

February 28, 2021, 05:07 PM

11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 28, 1 in dorm

The latest update.

February 28, 2021, 03:41 PM

Becca Cosmetics closing down for good due to Covid-19, products available till Sep. 2021

Another one bites the dust :(

February 28, 2021, 03:36 PM

I'm a prison teacher in S'pore. Here's what it's like teaching behind bars.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 28, 2021, 03:23 PM

Fire breaks out in Whampoa residential unit, 10 people, including 3 children, conveyed to hospital

About 100 people from the affected block were also evacuated by SCDF and the Police.

February 28, 2021, 02:52 PM

S'porean male, 35, puts up 'violent struggle' upon arrest by CNB, about S$480,000 worth of drugs seized

More than 3kg of heroin and 3,000 Ecstasy tablets were seized.

February 28, 2021, 02:32 PM

SPCA S'pore reopen walk-ins for shelter adoptions on weekdays from Mar. 1, 2021

Waiting for their forever homes.

February 28, 2021, 02:14 PM

What you need to know about Clubhouse, the latest social media app to hit S'pore

Crowded house...soon?

February 28, 2021, 01:57 PM

2 S'pore women hospitalised with potentially fatal muscle breakdown after a spin class 

Rhabdomyolysis, a condition where muscles are injured or overworked and start to break down, may ultimately lead to kidney failure and even death.

February 28, 2021, 12:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.