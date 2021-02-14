M'sian YouTuber, 21, buys Mercedes-Benz & house with earnings

Findy Yong is a 21-year old Malaysian YouTuber.

Despite just entering into adulthood, she managed to chalk up more than 728,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, and more than 460,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Yong shared on her Instagram account on Feb. 9 that she had bought her second car, a Mercedes-Benz.

"Congratulations to myself for getting my second car," she wrote.

"This is also considered a 21st birthday present to myself, and to reward myself for all the hard work these past years. I have to work 100 times harder going forward!"

It wasn't the only big-ticket purchase Yong had made recently.

She had also bought a house in October 2020, which according to her video, is worth 1.9 million ringgit (S$622,711).

Started her Youtube career in school

In some of her early YouTube videos, Yong mentioned having come across YouTube videos and it started piquing her interest in becoming a YouTuber.

Yong had even wanted to do online sales while in Primary 6.

She began her YouTube career while still in secondary school, in Form 3 (roughly the equivalent of Secondary 3).

While her parents weren't openly supportive then, Yong said that they did not object to what she was doing as a YouTuber.

Even her early videos, which focused on food challenges, TikTok dance challenges, and videos of her hamsters, had reached more than 100,000 views each.

Now, Yong has gone on to post a range of lifestyle content, many of which involves her boyfriend, and even her mum, in elaborate skits and pranks.

