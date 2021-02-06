Back

Toto jackpot snowballs to S$8.6 million for Feb. 8, 2021 draw

Huat ah!

Zhangxin Zheng | February 06, 2021, 09:50 PM

The Group 1 prize for the Toto draw on Feb. 5 was S$5,756,800.

But nobody won.

This means that the prize money will snowball into the Group 1 jackpot for the Toto draw on Monday, Feb. 8.

The top prize for the draw stands at S$8.6 million, according to Singapore Pools.

The earlier Toto S$5.7 million jackpot has drawn long queues around Singapore:

Photo by Mothership reader.

Photo by Pek Yi Tsing.

Photo by Mothership reader.

Photo by Mothership reader.

Do remember to keep a safe distance while you huat.

Top image adapted from Mothership reader's photo and Singapore Pools website

