Toto jackpot snowballs to S$8.6 million for Feb. 8, 2021 draw

The Group 1 prize for the Toto draw on Feb. 5 was S$5,756,800.

But nobody won.

This means that the prize money will snowball into the Group 1 jackpot for the Toto draw on Monday, Feb. 8.

The top prize for the draw stands at S$8.6 million, according to Singapore Pools.

The earlier Toto S$5.7 million jackpot has drawn long queues around Singapore:

Do remember to keep a safe distance while you huat.

