18 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 3, 1 is locally-transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 18 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Wednesday (Feb. 3).
This brings the total number of cases to 59,602.
There is one new locally-transmitted case of Covid-19 infection.
17 cases are imported.
Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.
Daily cases in the past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Jan. 27: 25
Jan. 28: 34
Jan. 29: 24
Jan. 30: 58
Jan. 31: 29
Feb. 1: 29
Feb. 2: 19
Feb. 3: 18
