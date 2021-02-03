18 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 3, 1 is locally-transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 18 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Wednesday (Feb. 3).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,602.

There is one new locally-transmitted case of Covid-19 infection.

17 cases are imported.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 27: 25

Jan. 28: 34

Jan. 29: 24

Jan. 30: 58

Jan. 31: 29

Feb. 1: 29

Feb. 2: 19

Feb. 3: 18

Top image via Julia Yeo