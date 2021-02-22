Back

10 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore on Feb. 22, including 1 community case

The latest update.

Karen Lui | February 22, 2021, 03:37 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 10 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Monday (Feb. 22).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,879.

There is one new locally-transmitted infections in the community.

9 of the new cases are imported, and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week.

Feb. 16: 1

Feb. 17: 11

Feb. 18: 11

Feb. 19: 14

Feb. 20: 12

Feb. 21: 11

Feb. 22: 10

