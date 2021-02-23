Feb 22 update: New Covid-19 community case did not report symptoms during quarantine

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Feb. 22).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,879.

Drop in new community cases and unlinked cases

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from five cases in the week before to two cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from two cases in the week before to one case in the past week.

Amongst the 70 confirmed cases reported from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22, 44 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 11 have tested negative, and 15 serology test results are pending.

Case 60389

Case 60389 is a 43-year-old male Singaporean who is the spouse of Case 60102.

He works as an event planner but has not been at work since Feb. 1.

He had been identified as a close contact of Case 60102 and was placed on quarantine on Feb. 9.

His swab taken on Feb. 9 tested negative for covid-19.

He lost his sense of smell on Feb. 15 during quarantine but did not report the symptom.

On Feb. 20, he developed a fever and self-medicated, again without informing MOH of his symptoms.

On Feb. 21, he was tested positive for covid-19 as part of MOH's protocol to test individuals during quarantine and was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

His serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

He has been tested for the B117 strain, and the result is pending.

Nine imported cases

Nine of today's cases are imported.

They had been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Here are the details:

Two (Cases 60399 and 60406) are Singaporeans who returned from Indonesia and the UK.

Three (Cases 60398, 60400 and 60414) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India, Indonesia, and the United States.

One (Case 60397) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from the Philippines.

Three are Work Permit holders who arrived from Indonesia and Myanmar, of whom one (Case 60412) is a foreign domestic worker.

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

19 remain in hospitals

15 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,746 have fully recovered from the infection and three have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 19 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

85 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new location was added to the list on Feb. 22.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 22.

Top image by Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images