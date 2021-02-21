M'sian truck driver who tested positive for Covid-19 at Woodlands Checkpoint visited RWS casino previously

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 11 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Feb. 21).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,869.

Amongst the new cases today, 10 are asymptomatic, while 1 was symptomatic.

Drop in new community cases and unlinked cases

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from seven cases in the week before to one case in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from four cases in the week before to one case in the past week.

Amongst the 69 confirmed cases reported from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, 43 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 11 have tested negative, and 15 serology test results are pending.

11 imported cases

All 11 cases announced are imported.

They had been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Here are the details:

Two (Cases 60370 and 60371) are Singaporeans and one (Case 60358) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from India and Nepal.

Three (Cases 60362, 60378 and 60386) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India and the UAE.

One (Case 60366) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Myanmar.

One (Case 60364) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from Mexico.

Three are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Indonesia, of whom one (Case 60383) is a foreign domestic worker.

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

MOH investigating Malaysian who visited Sentosa previously

In addition, MOH said they are investigating a Malaysian truck driver who works as a freelance deliveryman and was denied entry into Singapore on Feb. 18 after testing positive for Covid-19 for an antigen rapid test (ART) at Woodlands Checkpoint.

His polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test came back positive for Covid-19 infection on Feb. 19.

His previous trip to Singapore was on Feb. 8, when he tested negative for Covid-19 for his ART at the Checkpoint.

Investigations by MOH found that he had visited Resorts World Sentosa Casino on Feb. 9 before departing for Malaysia on the same day.

While he is not included in the case count as he had not been allowed entry into Singapore after his positive ART test, MOH said they will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure, including placing all identified close contacts on quarantine.

MOH stressed that Malaysian truck drivers are not allowed to mingle in the community other than for delivery purposes and are not to stay overnight.

Investigations are ongoing to assess if there had been any breach of the relevant prevailing measures.

22 remain in hospitals

12 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,731 have fully recovered from the infection and three have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 22 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

87 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

One new location visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

One new location was added to the list on Feb. 21:

Resorts World Sentosa Casino (8 Sentosa Gateway) -- Feb. 9, 05:40am to 10:30am

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 21.

Top image via Google Maps