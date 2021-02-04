Feb. 2021 BTO launch offering 7 new projects in 4 estates open for application

The Feb. 2021 BTO exercise is here.

HDB launched 3,740 flats for sale today, spread across seven projects and located in the non-mature towns of Bukit Batok and Tengah, and mature towns of Kallang Whampoa and Toa Payoh (Bidadari).

Members of the public have seven days to make an online application at HDB InfoWEB.

Here's a look at the projects:

Kallang/Whampoa (McNair Heights)

Types of flats available available for this project include 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, with a total of 626 units available.

A wide selection of flats, ranging from Community Care Apartments, 2-room Flexi to 5-room flats, is offered to meet the diverse housing needs.

In view of the care services and facilities in the vicinity, the 2-room Flexi flats at McNair Heights are offered only to seniors (aged 55 and above) on short leases of between 15 and 45 years (in five-year increments).

Toa Payoh (Bartley GreenRise, ParkEdge @ Bidadari, and Alkaff Breeze)

Bartley GreenRise will be bounded by Bartley Road, Bidadari Park Drive, and Bartley Walk. It will comprise a total of 387 units, including both 3-room and 4-room.

ParkEdge @ Bidadari will be bounded by Bartley Walk, Mount Vernon Road, Sang Nila Utama Road, and the future Bidadari Park. It will have a total of 476 4-room and 5-room units.

Alkaff Breeze will be have 4-room and 5-room units located near the new Bidadari Park and Alkaff lake.

Tengah (Parc Woods @ Tengah)

Located in the Park district of Tengah town, Parc Woods @ Tengah is bounded by Tengah Drive and Tengah Boulevard. The development offers residents the experience of living in a forest-like environment, and will offer 2-room, 3-room and 4-room options.

Tengah will be the first town to integrate housing developments with the area’s surrounding greenery and biodiversity.

It will also be the first HDB town to have a car-free town centre nestled next to a lush green park.

Bukit Batok (West Hill @ Bukit Batok, and Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok)

Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok has 169 units of Community Care Apartment in a 15-storey residential block. It is only available to those aged 65 and above.

Residents will have to subscribe to a Basic Service Package, which will enable them to enjoy various services such as 24-hour emergency response and dedicated programming.

West Hill @ Bukit Batok, bounded by Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, has a range of units from 2-room Flexi to 5-room flats. A total of 962 will be offered.

Here are the expected prices:

And the income ceiling for the different projects:

Application details

Applications for the flats launched in the February 2021 BTO exercise can be made online on HDB InfoWEB from today (Feb. 4) to next Wednesday (Feb. 10). Applicants can apply for only one flat type/category in one town under the BTO exercise.

Applicants who wish to take up an HDB housing loan for their flat purchase need to produce a valid HDB Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter when they book a flat, except for young couples who are eligible for deferment of income assessment.

In May 2021, there will be another HDB BTO launch. About 3,800 BTO flats will be offered in Bukit Merah, Geylang, Tengah and Woodlands.

In August 2021, HDB will offer about 4,900 BTO flats in Hougang, Jurong East, Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown and Tampines.

Top photo via HDB.