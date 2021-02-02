Back

19 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 2, all imported

Further updates will be shared this evening.

Darryl Laiu | February 02, 2021, 03:45 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 19 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Tuesday (Feb. 2).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,584.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection.

All 19 cases are imported.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 26: 14

Jan. 27: 25

Jan. 28: 34

Jan. 29: 24

Jan. 30: 58

Jan. 31: 29

Feb. 1: 29

Feb. 2: 19

Top image via Andrew Koay

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.