Back

11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 18, 2021, all imported

Further updates will be shared later this evening.

Jason Fan | February 18, 2021, 04:11 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 11 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Thursday (Feb. 18).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,832.

There are no new locally-transmitted infections in the community.

All new cases are imported, and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week.

Feb. 12: 18

Feb. 13: 9

Feb. 14: 14

Feb. 15: 9

Feb. 16: 1

Feb. 17: 11

Feb. 18: 11

Top image via Jason Fan.

Rooster crashes into third floor Ulu Pandan apartment glass window, dies

Rest in peace.

February 18, 2021, 03:54 PM

NParks: 20m tree that fell on lady at Marsiling Park was last inspected in April 2020, found to be healthy then

Investigations on the cause of the tree fall are ongoing.

February 18, 2021, 03:23 PM

Supreme uses revered Thai monk's image on shirt to elation & chagrin of locals

The family of the monk said their consent was not sought beforehand.

February 18, 2021, 02:44 PM

Illegal to release animals into S'pore waters: PUB & NParks after alligator gar carcass washed ashore at MacRitchie

Offenders can be fined up to S$50,000.

February 18, 2021, 02:38 PM

Male newscaster in M'sia criticised for wearing 'cheongsam' for CNY, news station claims it's a samfu

Yikes.

February 18, 2021, 02:21 PM

A no-holds-barred review of Pizza Hut S'pore's bubble tea pizza

Next.

February 18, 2021, 01:55 PM

3 North Korean military hackers charged in US over plans to steal over S$1.7 billion from banks

A U.S. Assistant Attorney General called North Korea a "crime syndicate with a flag".

February 18, 2021, 12:49 PM

Uniqlo's +J Spring/Summer 2021 collection arriving in S'pore soon

Another collaboration.

February 18, 2021, 12:33 PM

Woman dies after tree falls on her in Marsiling Park

Investigations are ongoing.

February 18, 2021, 11:54 AM

Celebrity grey crowned crane at Seletar meets ex-MP Lee Bee Wah at golf course

It's that happy, dancing bird.

February 18, 2021, 11:53 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.