No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 18

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 11 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Feb. 18).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,832.

Number of new cases in community decreased

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from seven cases in the week before to three cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from six cases in the week before to one case in the

past week.

MOH said that they will continue to closely monitor these numbers, as well as the cases detected through their surveillance programme.

Amongst the 73 confirmed cases reported from February 12 to 18, 34 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 13 have tested negative, and 26 serology test results are pending.

11 imported cases

All 11 cases announced are imported. They had been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Amongst the 11 imported cases:

One (Case 60304) is a Singaporean and one (Case 60305) is a Permanent Resident who returned from Bangladesh and the UK.

One (Case 60298) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from the UAE.

Seven are Work Permit holders who arrived from India, Indonesia and the Philippines, of whom five (Cases 60299, 60300, 60301, 60302 and 60310) are foreign domestic workers.

One (Case 60297) is a Student's Pass holder who arrived from Italy for studies in Singapore.

Of these, four arrived in Singapore before the requirement for mandatory on-arrival serology tests commenced, and six are not required to undergo these tests upon arrival.

The remaining case tested negative for her on-arrival serology test. They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

20 remain in hospitals

3 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,679 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 20 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

104 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new location visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Feb. 18.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 18:

Top image via Unsplash