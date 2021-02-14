Back

14 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Feb. 14, 2021, all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Jane Zhang | February 14, 2021, 04:22 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 14 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Feb. 14).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,800.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All of the cases announced today are imported, and 13 were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The remaining case tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival in Singapore on Feb. 10 for a work project here, and was on a controlled itinerary during his stay.

He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Feb. 12 as part of MOH's regular testing of such travellers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 8: 22

Feb. 9: 11

Feb. 10: 15

Feb. 11: 12

Feb. 12: 18

Feb. 13: 9

Feb. 14: 14

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images.

Vintage photos of 1941 S'pore prior to Japanese invasion induce fascination, nostalgia

A trip down memory lane.

February 14, 2021, 04:16 PM

Bats spotted cohabiting with bees in same tree in Katong S'pore

Just hanging around.

February 14, 2021, 03:47 PM

Pulau Tekong Cookhouse serves up scrumptious Chinese New Year lunch special

Shiok.

February 14, 2021, 03:22 PM

S'pore ICA officers find 1,151 cartons & 789 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes under M'sia-registered lorry

Keep trying.

February 14, 2021, 02:52 PM

My girlfriend & I decided to celebrate V-day on a totally random date in Aug. because we can

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 14, 2021, 02:13 PM

S'porean woman falls in love with Toast Box server, marries him in 6 months & sets up own stall

Despite spending practically 24 hours a day with one another, the couple still enjoy each other's company.

February 14, 2021, 01:52 PM

S'pore Zouk otter couple getting frisky in video posted on Valentine's Day

Love is in the air.

February 14, 2021, 01:47 PM

4D number 1441 sold out on Saturday & Sunday following Tanjong Pagar crash

Morbid fascination.

February 14, 2021, 12:40 PM

M'sian YouTuber, 21, buys Mercedes-Benz & house with earnings

Yes, a y2k baby.

February 14, 2021, 11:55 AM

They started dating after their wedding: S'pore couple shares what an arranged marriage is like

Stories of Us: For Sweta and Shaman, an arranged marriage was never part of their life plan. Today, they can't imagine it being any other way.

February 14, 2021, 11:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.