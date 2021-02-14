14 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Feb. 14, 2021, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 14 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Feb. 14).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,800.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All of the cases announced today are imported, and 13 were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The remaining case tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival in Singapore on Feb. 10 for a work project here, and was on a controlled itinerary during his stay.

He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Feb. 12 as part of MOH's regular testing of such travellers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 8: 22

Feb. 9: 11

Feb. 10: 15

Feb. 11: 12

Feb. 12: 18

Feb. 13: 9

Feb. 14: 14

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images.