Back

29 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 1, 2021, all imported

Further updates will be shared this evening.

Siti Hawa | February 01, 2021, 03:52 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 29 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Monday (Feb. 1).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,565.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All 29 cases are imported.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 25: 44

Jan. 26: 14

Jan. 27: 25

Jan. 28: 34

Jan. 29: 24

Jan. 30: 58

Jan. 31: 29

Feb. 1: 29

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Clean & Green Singapore on Facebook

River Hongbao 2021 to take place at Gardens by the Bay from Feb. 10-16

There will still be lanterns on display.

February 01, 2021, 03:39 PM

2,570 potholes in Jan. 2021 caused by intense rain, highest ever in a month: Amy Khor

Need to "siam" like handphone game.

February 01, 2021, 03:17 PM

Dialogue & feedback welcome, but gender identity issues shouldn't divide society: Lawrence Wong

He said that MOE recognises that students with gender dysphoria could face difficulties with certain school rules.

February 01, 2021, 03:01 PM

Indonesian man mistakes tobacco for meat floss & adds it to rice

Please smell any food item before adding it to your dish

February 01, 2021, 02:52 PM

Vaccines licensed for S'pore not according to price or country of origin: Janil Puthucheary

Singapore is on track to vaccinate all who wants one by third quarter of 2021.

February 01, 2021, 02:42 PM

HDB to extend public consultation period on Dover forest development till Mar. 1, 2021

Singaporeans can now write in to show that they care enough for the Dover forest.

February 01, 2021, 02:14 PM

4 out of 155,000 vaccinated people experienced severe allergic reactions, all have recovered: Janil Puthucheary

The benefits of vaccination outweighs the potential side effects.

February 01, 2021, 02:13 PM

Govt prioritises healthcare, frontline workers & seniors for vaccines, no exception for S'poreans travelling overseas for now

No exceptions for now.

February 01, 2021, 01:05 PM

Car flips on CTE sending 2 to hospital, suspected drunk driver arrested

A second accident occurred when a motorcyclist hit the police car at the scene.

February 01, 2021, 12:42 PM

S'poreans in Myanmar advised to remain vigilant amid military coup: MFA

The Myanmar military has taken hold of the country and declared a state of emergency for a year.

February 01, 2021, 12:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.