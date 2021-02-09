FairPrice selling 1-litre green tea & lemon tea at S$2.10 in 1-day sale

Various supermarkets in Singapore are running attractive promotions as we count down to the Chinese New Year.

As part of their daily special on Feb. 9, NTUC FairPrice is selling a 1-litre container of beverage at only S$2.10.

There are two flavours to choose: Ice lemon tea (reduced sugar) and Green tea (reduced and no sugar options).

If you buy three of them, they will cost S$3.85 in total.

The promotion only lasts for one day and you can get them via the FairPrice Online too.

All images via FairPrice app screenshot