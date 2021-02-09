Back

FairPrice selling 1-litre green tea & lemon tea at S$2.10 in 1-day sale

Jumbo size.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 09, 2021, 09:04 PM

Various supermarkets in Singapore are running attractive promotions as we count down to the Chinese New Year.

As part of their daily special on Feb. 9, NTUC FairPrice is selling a 1-litre container of beverage at only S$2.10.

There are two flavours to choose: Ice lemon tea (reduced sugar) and Green tea (reduced and no sugar options).

 

If you buy three of them, they will cost S$3.85 in total.

The promotion only lasts for one day and you can get them via the FairPrice Online too.

Whoa.

All images via FairPrice app screenshot

