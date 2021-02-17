S'pore man tries to climb out of Punggol flat's window on 17th floor during CNB drug raid

Two Singaporeans and one Malaysian were arrested for suspected drug activities in an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Feb. 16.

Drugs worth close to S$401,000 were seized

According to a CNB news release, the operation took place in multiple locations in Singapore.

Drugs were seized and they are estimated to be worth close to S$401,000.

The drugs include:

3,720g of heroin

813g of 'Ice'

2,934g of cannabis

One Erimin-5 tablet

Cash amounting to S$9,370 was also seized.

According to CNB, the total amount of drugs seized in the operation is "sufficient to feed 1,770 heroin abusers, 460 'Ice' abusers and 420 cannabis abusers for a week".

Singaporean man arrested in Punggol

One of the Singaporeans who was arrested is a 24-year-old male drug offender.

In the evening of Feb. 16, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Edgedale Plains in Punggol.

The man had refused CNB officers entry into the unit, and attempted to evade arrest by scaling out of the window of the unit located on the 17th storey.

He was subsequently pulled to safety by CNB officers.

A search was conducted in the unit, and a total of six packets containing about 776g of 'Ice' and two blocks weighing about 1,914g of cannabis were seized.

Singaporean woman and Malaysian man arrested in Balestier

The remaining two offenders are a 28-year-old Singaporean woman and a 32-year-old Malaysian man.

They were arrested in the vicinity of Balestier Road.

They were escorted to their hotel room in the same vicinity, where a search was conducted.

A total of eight packets containing about 3,720g of heroin, four packets containing about 37g of 'Ice', three packets and blocks containing about 1,020g of cannabis, and one Erimin-5 tablet were seized in the room, along with cash amounting to S$9,370.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing, said CNB.

Top images courtesy of CNB.