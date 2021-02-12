Cheeky dusky langur seen inspecting cars at Marsiling Industrial Estate on Chinese New Year eve

A man in Singapore had an eventful Chinese New Year's eve (Feb. 11).

Recounting his experience on Facebook, he said that he spotted a rare dusky langur at United Sea Resources Singapore, which is located at 5 Marsiling Industrial Estate Road 3.

He also uploaded pictures and videos of the incident.

Inspecting cars

The cheeky monkey can be seen jumping onto several cars and curiously peeping through the windows.

Here it is in action:

And here are some close-up pictures of it:

Ripped off rear windshield wiper

The monkey also appears to have ripped off one of the cars' rear windshield wiper.

Previous sightings

Dusky langurs are typically found in Malaysia, as reported by The Straits Times.

Three of them were first sighted in Woodlands in August 2019, although one has not been seen since Sep. 2019.

Primate researcher Andie Ang had suggested that it could have died or left the group.

In November 2020, one dusky langur was spotted in a toilet at the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, causing quite a stir.

One was also spotted at Upper Peirce in December 2020.

Top images from Michael Soh/FB.