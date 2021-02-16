Back

Durian party cruise along S'pore River costs S$65 & lets you test your stomach

There's a non-durian cruise, if you like.

Mandy How | February 16, 2021, 06:11 PM

Events

Those with strong stomachs can consider this weekend activity on Feb. 20: a 40-minute durian party cruise along the Singapore river.

Participants will tour the scenic route in a bumboat, traversing the waters around Clarke Quay, Marina Bay Sands, and Esplanade.

The tour is accompanied by a commentary on the sites you'll be taking in, and you can also choose to alight at any of the jetties to explore on foot. Note that you will not be allowed to board the boat again once you alight.

The boat will pass by six attractions in total:

  • Clarke Quay

  • Merlion Park

  • Marina Bay Sands

  • Esplanade Theatres on the Bay

  • G-Max Reverse Bungy

  • Riverside Point

Some of them are more buildings/areas than attractions, but you get the point.

Photo via Klook

Photo via Klook

Photo via Klook

Now, the exciting part.

Durians

Those who select the option will get a Durian Picnic Set for two, consisting of:

  • One Mao Shan Wang durian box (around 400g)

  • One seasonal durian box (around 400g)

  • Two drinks (coconut water or mineral water)

  • Gloves

  • Wet wipes

Photo via Klook

Details

The durian cruise takes place on Feb. 20, 2021, at 6pm.

You will need to book a minimum of two slots, making it a total of S$130 (S$65 per person, not eligible for SingapoRediscovers vouchers).

If, for some inexplicable reason, you prefer the cruise without the durians, you can book that for most days at S$20 per person (eligible for SingapoRediscovers vouchers), with no minimum pax needed.

Top image via Klook

