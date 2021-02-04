Enraged Yishun customer fined S$3,000 for flipping table & causing injury to others at durian stall

A demanding customer in Singapore has been fined S$3,000 after turning violent and literally flipping a table at a durian stall, causing damage to unsold durians, two mobile phones, and injury to the stall vendor.

Reaction to "rude" assistant

According to Lianhe Wanbao, 48-year-old Wei Baode visited a durian stall in Yishun to buy durians for his father at around 4pm on Jul. 6, 2020.

He approached the 25-year-old female stall vendor to request for bitter durians.

She replied that her durians generally range from sweet to bitter and was unable to guarantee that the selected durians will be bitter.

Wei then requested for a pre-purchase taste test, which was refused by the vendor who explained that no taste testing is allowed during the pandemic.

However, she suggested that he purchase the durian and taste it on the spot.

Wei agreed and bought a durian to taste it.

Satisfied with the taste of the durian, he asked the vendor to pick another durian with a similar taste as the one he had bought.

The vendor repeated that she was unable to guarantee the durian's taste.

Hence, the customer went ahead and bought a second durian.

While the vendor was placing the durian into a box, Wei handed some money to a female assistant to pay for the durians.

She had placed the S$10 worth of change onto the table but Wei did not notice it.

He subsequently asked the assistant for his change and she pointed at the table in response, which upset him.

Displeased with her attitude, he believed that she had just flung the change onto the table unceremoniously.

The assistant denied doing so, which further enraged Wei to the extent that he overturned a table and knocked over numerous boxes of durians.

The durians that had fallen to the ground could no longer be sold.

In addition, the vendor and assistant's mobile phone screens shattered upon falling to the ground, setting them back S$140.

According to the case review, the overturned table had knocked against the vendor's left elbow, and Wei left after flipping the table.

A fellow female street vendor and the Wei's friend who witnessed the scene immediately hurried forward to mediate between them.

After stopping him from doing more damage, Wei's friend suggested that he resolve the issue peacefully.

Wei subsequently had intentions to compensate the vendor.

Charges against him

According to Wanbao, Wei faced three charges against him, including reckless behaviour causing bodily injury to others, mischief, and breaching the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA).

He admitted to two charges and was sentenced to a fine of S$3,000 on Feb. 2.

Top images by Jim Teo and Ashkan Forouzani on Unsplash.