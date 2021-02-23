Back

Ayam penyet store with 'mild' to 'dangerously spicy' sambal opens outlet at JEM

Second outlet.

Siti Hawa | February 23, 2021, 11:00 AM

D'Penyetz, an Ayam Penyet store with outlets in six countries, has opened its second outlet at JEM on Feb. 18, 2021.

Their other outlet opened at Downtown East in October 2020.

The eatery is known for its sambal (chilli), which is imported from Jakarta.

Diners can opt from level one (mild) to level five (dangerously spicy) sambal.

Menu

A variety of items are available on the menu, including chicken, duck and fish options such as:

  • D'Penyetz Smashed Chicken (S$7.50)

  • Sweet Marinated Black Sauce Chicken (S$7.90)

  • Fried Marinated Duck (S$8.50)

  • Fried Marinated Catfish (S$7)

  • Smashed Chicken Cutlet Mozarella Cheese (S$8.50)

Spicy Level

Diners can choose their preferred "spicy level" for chicken, duck and fish dishes, as well as the Smashed Chicken Cutlet.

Here's a breakdown the levels:

  • Level One: Mild Chilli Sauce

  • Level Two: Medium Spicy (Minang Green Chilli Sauce)

  • Level Three: Normal Spicy (Premium Shrimp Paste Chilli Sauce)

  • Level Four: Extra Spicy (Sambal Mercon or Fiery Spicy Red Chilli Sauce)

  • Level Five: Dangeoursly Spicy (Sambal Judes or Dangerously Spicy Chilli Sauce)

Photo via D'Penyetz Singapore on Facebook

Here's the full menu:

Photo via D'Penyetz Singapore on Facebook

Photo via D'Penyetz Singapore on Facebook

Photo via D'Penyetz Singapore on Facebook

Long queues

Long queues were spotted outside the restaurant, which is located at level five, near the cinema.

Photo via D'Penyetz Singapore on Facebook

Photo via D'Penyetz Singapore on Facebook

Photo via D'Penyetz Singapore on Facebook

Photo via D'Penyetz Singapore on Facebook

Details

D'Penyetz JEM

Address: Jurong East Mall, #05-02, 608549

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

D'Penyets Downtown East

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Close e!Hub, @Downtown East, #02-110, 519599

Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily

 

Top photos via D'Penyetz Singapore on Facebook

