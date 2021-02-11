Passenger struggles to alight due to malfunctioning door of newly-deployed 3-door double deck bus

Have you had the opportunity to ride on any of the newly-deployed double-deck buses with 3 doors?

Last month, LTA announced that the first 50 will be introduced in January 2021.

Some passengers have already had the chance to utilise the new buses but the performance of the third door leaves much to be desired, as seen in a recent video circulating on social media.

Malfunctioning door and low ceiling

A video uploaded by Facebook page (buses[IN]gapore!) on Jan. 28 captured the unfortunate moment when the third door at the rear of the bus malfunctioned upon arriving at the bus stop.

As the door slid open, he took a step closer, waiting to make his exit when the door fully opens.

Just as he found himself on the second step, the door stops mid-movement abruptly, leaving a gap that was far too small for the passenger to pass.

Looking perplexed for a split second, the passenger promptly makes his way to one of the exits at the front of the bus as the door shuts immediately behind him.

On his way to the front of the bus, he also hit his head against the low ceiling as he left the frame.

The third exit door at the back was meant to enable commuters to alight easily from the rear of the bus, without moving to the middle or front areas.

However, the video shows that the door has failed to achieve this objective as the passenger was forced to exit via the remaining two doors.

In addition, the low ceiling at the rear of the bus poses a problem to slightly taller commuters.

Facebook page (buses[IN]gapore!) shows how the door should work in another video posted on Jan. 28.

The door slides completely to the left, leaving a large gap for passengers to alight properly.

According to the post, the bus has been "taken off the roads temporarily".

The post also called the space an "awkward spot" due to the potential inconvenience caused by the extra steps and low ceiling.

Netizens' reactions

Most of the comments criticised the poorly-designed space and door while some speculated that the malfunction was due to the trigger of a safety measure when a passenger stands too close to the door while the bus is moving.

"The entire rear portion is dangerous af, exit need mind your head and if door fail also need mind your head when quickly moving to 2nd/middle door because of that stupid design" "So much “mind your head and mind your steps” hazard here." "I think its usefulness will only show during peak hour when bus is packed and many people want to alight at same bus stop." "Maybe the door sensor has prevented the door from opening fully. For safety measures. The uncle may have been too gan jiong"

