S'pore doggo allegedly whacked with metal rod & dragged by its paws by owners before AVS rescue

The Animal Veterinary Service (AVS) recently rescued a dog from owners who allegedly abused it.
Chained Dog Awareness Singapore (CDAS) recently shared the story of Lucky, a dog who allegedly suffered various forms of ill-treatment, including:
- Having a metal weight tied to its neck
- Being dragged by its legs
- Being threatened and whacked with a metal rod
- Being pinned to the ground and hit on its face
In its post, CDAS added that a witness also heard the dog "screaming" on one occasion.
Photo that CDAS shared on Facebook show Lucky in a pretty gaunt state, with the outline of its spine clearly visible under its skin:
Other photos show a person allegedly hitting the dog, threatening it with a rod, and dragging it across the floor while holding on to one of its front legs:
CDAS added that the owners of the dog are currently being investigated by the authorities.
Any pet owner found guilty of failure in duty of care is liable to a maximum fine of S$10,000 and/or 12 months’ jail term for first convictions.
Individuals who commit an act of animal cruelty are liable to a maximum fine of S$15,000 and/or 18 months’ jail term for first convictions.
Lucky seeks a forever home
Safe at the AVS pound, Lucky has been observed to have a "friendly personality", and is up for adoption.
Potential adopters can contact CDAS by sending them a private Facebook message.All images via Chained Dog Awareness Singapore/Facebook.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.