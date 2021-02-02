Raya & The Last Dragon, The Mandalorian, WandaVision & more: What to expect from Disney+ S'pore from Feb. 23, 2021

Streaming service Disney+ will soon be available in Singapore from Feb. 23, 2021.

Singapore will be the first country where Disney+ launchs all of the six following content brands:

Disney

Marvel

Star Wars

Pixar

National Geographic

Star

The service will be available on a wide range of mobile and connected devices including gaming consoles, streaming media players and smart televisions.

Here's a sneak peek of what it will look like across the different platforms:

The subscription fee for Disney+ will cost S$11.98 per month or S$119.98 per year.

Something for everyone

Apart from movies from Disney and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), one can also expect original series like "WandaVision" and "Loki" featuring characters from the popular Avengers series.

However, one doesn't necessarily need to watch all these movies to understand the upcoming series on Disney+.

In a virtual event on Feb. 2, President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Kevin Feige said:

"I think there's an expectation that you do need to have seen all of the amazing amount of Marvel Cinematic Universe stuff on Disney+ to watch something new, but we spent a lot of time making sure that that's not the case. And if you have [watched movies from the MCU], you do understand more of the easter eggs. If you haven't, in some ways, you actually get a more pure version of the story that we're unveiling because you're not supposed to know everything when you open page one of a new book."

Here are some titles that one can expect from the six different content brands once Disney+ launches in Singapore:

Disney

Raya and the Last Dragon

Featuring Disney's first Southeast Asian princess, "Raya and the Last Dragon" will be released simultaneously in theatres and Disney+'s Premier Access on Mar. 5, 2021.

More details on Premier Access will be released soon.

Flora & Ulysses

Based on the award-winning novel with the same name, "Flora & Ulysses" is a comedy-adventure film that follows 10-year-old Flora who rescued a squirrel that possesses unique superhero powers.

The film stars Alysson Hannigan from "How I Met Your Mother" and Danny Pudi from "Community".

Marvel

WandaVision

"WandaVision" is Marvel Studios' first series that continue to expand on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series will be available on Disney+ in Singapore at launch.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The series follows Sam Wilson (The Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier) team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities and patience.

The series will be streaming on Disney+ from March 19, 2021.

Pixar

Pixar Popcorn

This is a collection of mini shorts featuring Pixar character in new bite-size stories created by Pixar's animators.

"Pixar Popcorn" will be available on Disney+ in Singapore at launch.

Inside Pixar

"Inside Pixar" is a documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

The series will be available on Disney+ in Singapore at launch.

National Geographic

Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered

The series follows celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's journey to some of the most incredible and remote locations on Earth in search of culinary inspiration, epic adventures and cultural experiences.

"Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" will be available on Disney+ in Singapore at launch.

Star Wars

The Mandalorian

"The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

The series follows the lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The series will be available on Disney+ in Singapore at launch.

Star

Grey's Anatomy

The high-intensity medical drama follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis.

The series will be available on Disney+ in Singapore at launch.

Big Sky

From the creator of "Big Little Lies", "Big Sky" is a thriller starring Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Ryan Phillippe.

The series will be available on Disney+ in Singapore at launch.

Top image from Disney+.