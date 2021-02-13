Back

Artisanal dim sum restaurant at Orchard has high tea for two from S$23.80

Looks good.

Siti Hawa | February 13, 2021, 02:28 PM

Masa by Black Society, a restaurant specialising in dimsum, has two outlets located near Orchard.

Here's what the restaurant looks like:

Afternoon tea

The restaurant is also offering a High Tea Set for two persons at S$23.80, available daily from 2pm to 6pm.

Photo via @evontuieng on Instagram

Menu

Other items on the menu include:

Speciale Crab Meat Sauce Linguine (S$22)

Chinese Kale with Prawn Rice Roll

White Pepper Tiger Prawn with Toasted French Bread (S$19.80)

Funghi Fettucine in Truffle Creamy Sauce (S$18)

Signature Dimsum Tasting Platter (S$16.80)

Details

Masa by Black Society has two outlets, located at Orchard Gateway and Great World City.

Masa by Black Society Orchard Gateway

Address: 277, Orchard Road, #01-12/13/14 Singapore 238858

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 10:30pm, Friday to Saturday

Masa by Black Society Great World City

Address: Kim Seng Promenade, #01-121 Great World City, Singapore 237994

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 10:30pm, Friday to Saturday

 

Top photos via Masa by Black Society & @cyeatyums on Instagram

