Artisanal dim sum restaurant at Orchard has high tea for two from S$23.80

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Masa by Black Society, a restaurant specialising in dimsum, has two outlets located near Orchard.
Here's what the restaurant looks like:
Afternoon tea
The restaurant is also offering a High Tea Set for two persons at S$23.80, available daily from 2pm to 6pm.
Menu
Other items on the menu include:
Speciale Crab Meat Sauce Linguine (S$22)
Chinese Kale with Prawn Rice Roll
White Pepper Tiger Prawn with Toasted French Bread (S$19.80)
Funghi Fettucine in Truffle Creamy Sauce (S$18)
Signature Dimsum Tasting Platter (S$16.80)
Details
Masa by Black Society has two outlets, located at Orchard Gateway and Great World City.
Masa by Black Society Orchard Gateway
Address: 277, Orchard Road, #01-12/13/14 Singapore 238858
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 10:30pm, Friday to Saturday
Masa by Black Society Great World City
Address: Kim Seng Promenade, #01-121 Great World City, Singapore 237994
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 10:30pm, Friday to Saturday
Top photos via Masa by Black Society & @cyeatyums on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.