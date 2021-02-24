Back

Labour MP Desmond Choo suggests govt subsidises 2nd diploma or degree for young S'poreans

In the vein of lifelong learning.

Joshua Lee | February 24, 2021, 08:12 PM

Desmond Choo, the Assistant Secretary-General of the National Trade Union Congress (NTUC) called on the government to do more to support young Singaporeans as well as gig economy workers during his Budget debate speech on February 24.

Supporting young Singaporeans with further education subsidies

Choo said that the pandemic has accelerated both the growth and demise of many industries, jobs and skillsets. He added that many younger Singaporeans could find themselves on the "wrong side" of the growth curve, and may find themselves unable to take advantage of the opportunities in fast-growing industries.

In order to help young Singaporeans, Choo urged the government to provide financial support for young Singaporeans to further their studies.

Choo cited studies which show that students who graduate in recession years earn less than their peers who graduate in non-recession years, with the effects persisting for years.

In order for Singaporeans to pivot to other growing sectors, Choo suggested that the government provide subsidies and loans for second diplomas or degrees:

"Not only would this improve the economy structurally, but this would also complement the lifelong learning attitude we wish to instil in all Singaporeans."

Aside from this, Choo also made two more suggestions to support young Singaporeans:

  1. Provide incentives for companies to convert trainees under the SGUnited Traineeship programme into full-time hires

  2. Appoint youth care ambassadors to help fellow peers with emotional and employment suppor

Supporting workers in the gig economy

Choo also touched on the gig economy in his speech, calling on the government to better support platform workers who have been affected by structural problems in the gig economy.

With the portion of gig workers expected to grow in the near future, Choo said that it is timely for the government to review the regulatory framework to protect these workers, especially those who are dependent on large platform companies as their primary source of income.

Because such workers are not protected under the Employment Act or Industrial Relations Act, such gig workers are not entitled to things like medical benefits or CPF contributions.

"The lopsided bargaining powers also means that companies can unilaterally change the terms of their service and incentive structures," said Choo.

He suggested that the government could consider either allowing the Union to represent these workers collectively or to provide these workers with some level of statutory protection under the Employment Act.

He also suggested that the government explore cost-sharing schemes with platform companies to encourage training support for gig workers.

