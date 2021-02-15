Popular anime Demon Slayer season 2 will air in 2021 with entertainment district storyline

Great news for all Demon Slayer fanatics: The second season of the hit anime is set to return sometime this year.

While the premiere date is still unknown, it is expected to debut sometime in the latter half of the year.

The television series is an adaptation of the original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga which debuted in 2016.

The first season of the television adaption was broadcast from April 6 to September 28, 2019.

A film adaption of the manga was produced as a sequel to the television series. It premiered on October 16, 2020.

New storyline

According to Forbes, season two will cover a new storyline, known as the Entertainment District Arc.

In a trailer shared by Twitter user @aitaikimochi, the three musketeers of Demon Slayer — Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu — are seen infiltrating Yoshiwara entertainment district, a night city where the "charms and desires of men and women swirl within a tempest of love and hate".

The trio, accompanied by Uzui Tengen (the "Sound Pillar" from the first season) appear to be on yet another mission, a follow-up from the Mugen Train arc in the film blockbuster in 2020.

It follows that with another season, there will be new demons to kill.

Here's the subs for the new Kimetsu No Yaiba (Demon Slayer) Season 2: Entertainment District arc announcement trailer!



Season 2 will be out in 2021! pic.twitter.com/I5Zq8TDAZl — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) February 14, 2021

Background on Demon Slayer

For the uninitiated, Demon Slayer has been a global phenomenon since it debuted on Netflix in 2019.

The first season tells the story of Tanjiro, a young boy who trains to become a demon slayer after his sister, Nezuko gets turned into a demon. The season documents their adventures, as they set off in search of a cure for Nezuko.

The movie (Mugen Train arc) picks up where the first season left off, and currently stands as the highest-grossing film in Japanese box-offices. It even surpassed Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away.

The film was previously submitted for an Oscar nomination earlier this year.

