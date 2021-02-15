Back

Popular anime Demon Slayer season 2 will air in 2021 with entertainment district storyline

Much excites.

Lean Jinghui | February 15, 2021, 07:35 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Great news for all Demon Slayer fanatics: The second season of the hit anime is set to return sometime this year.

While the premiere date is still unknown, it is expected to debut sometime in the latter half of the year.

The television series is an adaptation of the original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga which debuted in 2016.

The first season of the television adaption was broadcast from April 6 to September 28, 2019.

A film adaption of the manga was produced as a sequel to the television series. It premiered on October 16, 2020.

New storyline

According to Forbes, season two will cover a new storyline, known as the Entertainment District Arc.

In a trailer shared by Twitter user @aitaikimochi, the three musketeers of Demon Slayer — Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu — are seen infiltrating Yoshiwara entertainment district, a night city where the "charms and desires of men and women swirl within a tempest of love and hate".

The trio, accompanied by Uzui Tengen (the "Sound Pillar" from the first season) appear to be on yet another mission, a follow-up from the Mugen Train arc in the film blockbuster in 2020.

It follows that with another season, there will be new demons to kill.

Background on Demon Slayer

For the uninitiated, Demon Slayer has been a global phenomenon since it debuted on Netflix in 2019.

The first season tells the story of Tanjiro, a young boy who trains to become a demon slayer after his sister, Nezuko gets turned into a demon. The season documents their adventures, as they set off in search of a cure for Nezuko. 

The movie (Mugen Train arc) picks up where the first season left off, and currently stands as the highest-grossing film in Japanese box-offices. It even surpassed Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away. 

The film was previously submitted for an Oscar nomination earlier this year.

Top image via Twitter

Woman in M'sia stopped by police officer allegedly told to lift her blouse & expose herself or be fined

Investigations are ongoing.

February 15, 2021, 06:48 PM

Jeanette Aw shares doable recipe for mini bak kwa teacakes, a creation of her own

Looks relatively manageable, even for beginners.

February 15, 2021, 06:28 PM

Mar. 26, 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of S’pore SQ117 hijacking

We also take a look at other major events that changed our nation.

February 15, 2021, 06:27 PM

Heng Swee Keat emphasises prudent spending in 'Emerging Stronger Together' budget

E.S.T.

February 15, 2021, 06:13 PM

Husband, who is suspected assailant in fatal stabbing of his wife in Tampines, had wanted to save marriage

A source claimed the husband did not have violent tendencies a few days before the incident.

February 15, 2021, 06:03 PM

Complete 1-day itinerary to maximise your time at Singapore Discovery Centre with AR exhibition, 4D simulation ride & more

Yes, learning history can actually be fun and stimulating.

February 15, 2021, 06:00 PM

Tanjong Pagar crash: Driver was allegedly giving friends joyride in recently-bought BMW coupe

His injured fiancée is still in critical condition in the ICU.

February 15, 2021, 05:54 PM

Ng Eng Hen: S'pore dealt with Covid-19 as one people, no specific groups were blamed

Ng also highlighted how the containment of Covid-19's spread was an effort across all levels of Singapore society.

February 15, 2021, 05:45 PM

Leaks reveal Apple may be finalising design of new foldable iPhone

Cooler version of the 1990s flip phones.

February 15, 2021, 05:04 PM

9 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Feb. 15, 2021 all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

February 15, 2021, 03:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.