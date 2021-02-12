S'pore debt collector dresses up as God of Fortune on Chinese New Year

If you think Singaporeans work hard, this particular God of Fortune works harder.

On Feb. 11, Fast Debt Recovery Specialist did their usual debt collecting rounds with a little festive twist.

God of Fortune debt collector

In a nod to the Chinese New Year season, one of the debt collectors dressed up as the God of Fortune while doing their rounds.

And it seems like the costume isn't just for show.

Based on the photos, it seems like the God of Fortune also left a red bag with a big red envelope and some Chinese New Year goodies in it.

Fast Debt Recovery Specialist's God of Fortune continued to work hard again today (Feb. 12), on the first day of the Chinese New Year.

Santa Claus in December

This isn't the first time that the debt collecting company has played dress-up.

In Dec. 2020, they also deployed Santa Claus to do their rounds with them.

Creative.

Top image from Fast Debt Recovery Specialist's Facebook page.