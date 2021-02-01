Back

Car flips on CTE sending 2 to hospital, suspected drunk driver arrested

A second accident occurred when a motorcyclist hit the police car at the scene.

Karen Lui | February 01, 2021, 12:42 PM

Footage of a serious accident involving two cars circulated online recently.

The accident occurred along the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE), before Exit 15 to Yio Chu Kang Road.

According to the description of the video uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante page, the accident happened on Jan. 31 at 12:50am, and the cars involved were a red Kia Cerato and a blue Toyota Prius.

The incident was recorded by a dash cam in a car that was driving behind the blue Toyota.

What happened

In the video, the dash cam car appears to have just entered the highway and was preparing to filter from the slip road onto the left-most lane of the highway.

The blue Toyota Prius can be seen travelling along the left-most lane.

The noise of tires screeching against the road is heard, followed by the sudden appearance of a red Kia Cerato that crashes right into the blue car.

The red car's driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle, which loses traction and skids before the impact.

The collision causes both cars to spin uncontrollably and knock into the guardrail on the left, stopping some distance ahead of the dash cam car.

While the red car eventually comes to a halt in an upright position, the blue car flips over from the impact.

As a number of other vehicles stop to render assistance, those in the dash cam car can be heard exclaiming, "oh my god!" and "we are f*cking lucky," after witnessing the accident.

The extent of damage to the blue Toyota could also be seen from the video:

Screenshot via SG Road Vigilante

Screenshot via SG Road Vigilante

Two taken to hospital, 27-year-old driver arrested

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the accident at 1:06am on Jan. 31.

SPF disclosed that a 44-year-old male car driver and his female passenger were conscious when they were sent to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) confirmed that two persons were sent to Sengkang General Hospital, while one other person refused to be taken to the hospital.

According to SPF, a 27-year-old male car driver was arrested for suspected drink-driving.

Motorcyclist hits police car at the scene

A second accident subsequently occurred when a motorcycle hit a police car belonging to the officers who were attending to the accident, at 1:32am.

According to SPF, no injuries were reported and the 29-year-old male motorcyclist was arrested for suspected drink-driving.

Police investigations for both incidents are ongoing.

Drink-driving penalties

With effect from Nov. 1, 2019, the current penalties for drink-driving under the Road Traffic Act are as follows:

First-time offenders may be fined not less than S$2000, up to S$10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months, or both. They will also not be allowed to drive for at least two years.

Repeat offenders may be imprisoned for up to two years and fined not less than S$5000, up to S$20,000.

They will not be allowed to drive for a minimum of five years.

Top images by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

