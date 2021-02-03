Yishun bakery serves croissant & croffles with toppings like otah & red velvet cake from S$1.10

Croffles, which is the fusion of waffles and croissants, is the latest food fad in town.

In case you're wondering where you can find your fix of croffles, Crolo might just be the spot.

Located at Northpoint City, Crolo is recently opened by Swee Heng and specialises in croffles and croissant.

Crolo serves a rather wide variety of offerings with basic croissants and croffles going from S$1.10 and the more interesting options like almond custard croissants going from S$2 to S$2.80.

Here's a look at some of their offerings:

Croffle apple crumble (S$2.50) and croffle crunchy salted caramel (S$2.50)

The croffle apple crumble is topped with cookie crumbs and chunks of apples.

The croffle crunchy salted caramel on the other hand is topped with crunchy chocolate cookie crumbs with a drizzle of salted caramel.

Red velvet cream cheese croissant (S$2)

If just a croissant is not enough carbs for you, this croissant has a slice of red velvet cake topped with cream cheese.

Salted egg with yam croffle (S$2.50)

The croffle has generous swirls of salted egg and yam drizzle and then topped with sliced almonds.

Otah croissant (S$2.20)

This savoury croissant includes two pieces of otah wedged in between the flaky bread.

Details

Northpoint City 930 Yishun Ave 2, B2-144, Singapore 769098

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image from @carazayfoodies, @zac.onsen on Instagram and Crolo's Facebook page.