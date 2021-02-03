Locally-transmitted Covid-19 case in S'pore asymptomatic, previously served SHN until Jan. 20

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 18 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Tuesday (Feb. 3).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,602.

There is one case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

1 community case

Case 59935 is a 35 year-old female Indian national who is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder.

She travelled to India from Nov. 30, 2020 and returned to Singapore on Jan. 6 2021. Her pre-departure test taken in India on Jan. 4 before her flight was negative for Covid-19.

Upon her return, she served SHN at a dedicated facility until Jan. 20. Her swab done on Jan. 17 during SHN was negative for Covid-19.

She is asymptomatic, and was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Feb. 2 in preparation for another trip to India.

Her test result came back positive the next day, and she was conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital in an ambulance.

MOH has classified this case as locally transmitted while her serology test result is pending. Should her serology test come back positive, and epidemiological investigations assess that this is a past infection, MOH will reclassify this as an imported case.

In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the case, including her family members, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that MOH can detect asymptomatic cases.

MOH will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the case could have been infected by them.

17 imported cases

17 cases today are imported. They arrived from several countries including Bangladesh, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia.

16 of the cases were asymptomatic and were detected from MOH's proactive screening and surveillance, while one was symptomatic.

Out of the cases reported, one is a Singapore Permanent Resident, one is a Work Pass holder, and 14 are Work Permit holders.

One case is a sea crew holding a Special Pass who arrived from Indonesia to board a vessel docked here. He was swabbed onboard the vessel, and conveyed to a hospital when his test result came back positive for Covid-19.

All of the imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

19 cases discharged

19 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,320 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 39 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit. 214 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

These cases have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

There are no new locations added to the list today.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 3:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

Top image via TTSH Facebook page.