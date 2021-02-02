Back

No new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases, no new locations visited by infectious cases in S'pore on Feb. 2

The total number of cases recorded as of Feb. 2 is 59,584.

Darryl Laiu | February 02, 2021, 10:01 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 19 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Tuesday (Feb. 2).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,584.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

19 imported cases

All 19 cases today are imported. They arrived from a variety of countries including Canada, India, Indonesia, the UAE, and the U.S.

16 of the cases were asymptomatic and were detected from MOH's proactive screening and surveillance, while three were symptomatic.

Out of the cases reported, there are five Singaporeans and three Singapore Permanent Residents.

All of the imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

30 cases discharged

30 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,301 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 44 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit. 210 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

These cases have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

There are no new locations added to the list today.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 2:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

Top image via Clean and Green Singapore/FB.

