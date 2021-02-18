Back

No indication that Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine caused cardiac arrest in 72-year-old S'porean: MOH

Further tests are being conducted to establish the cause of the cardiac arrest.

Jason Fan | February 18, 2021, 09:38 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 72-year-old Singaporean man who received his first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine later suffered a cardiac arrest, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The man was vaccinated on Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) after suffering cardiac arrest on the same night.

According to the MOH statement, based on TTSH's initial assessment, there is no indication that the cardiac arrest was due to Covid-19 vaccination.

Man was assessed to be suitable for vaccination

A medical team is currently conducting further tests to establish the cause of the cardiac arrest.

The man, who has a history of cancer, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, had been assessed by trained healthcare personnel to be suitable for Covid-19 vaccination prior to vaccination.

In line with MOH's protocols, he was also observed on-site for about 30 minutes post vaccination and was well.

"It is important to vaccinate and protect our seniors as they are the most vulnerable to severe disease and complications from Covid-19 infection. The World Health Organisation has found no evidence that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine contributes to an increased risk of death in the elderly," said MOH.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via TTSH.

Mahathir: Resigning as M'sian PM in 2003 is my biggest regret in life

Mahathir added that his successors had created unease among Malaysians.

February 18, 2021, 09:32 PM

Australians boycott Facebook after tech giant restricts all posts & links by Australian news pages worldwide

#DeleteFacebook is trending in Australia.

February 18, 2021, 08:15 PM

realme 7 5G is the first 5G phone with 120HZ ultra smooth display under S$500

The rise of 5G phones.

February 18, 2021, 06:59 PM

7-Eleven S'pore sells Impact mints packaged in 'Three Great Scholars' mahjong tiles

Auspicious.

February 18, 2021, 06:38 PM

Joy Luck Teahouse S'pore launches crispy condensed milk bun at S$2.80

Yum.

February 18, 2021, 06:24 PM

Vivian on Myanmar political unrest: Live rounds shouldn't be fired on unarmed civilians

He urged all parties to exercise restraint and take steps to deescalate the situation.

February 18, 2021, 06:14 PM

New Jurong East Bus Interchange has nursing room with diaper-changing table for those travelling with babies

Nice.

February 18, 2021, 06:02 PM

11 months of rejections & hundreds of applications: Finding a job in S’pore during the year of Covid-19

For all positions.

February 18, 2021, 05:58 PM

Waterloo Street temple to close on Feb. 26 & March 9 to prevent crowds from showing up

Will re-open again.

February 18, 2021, 05:50 PM

Queues form inside IKEA S'pore for LEGO storage box launch on Feb. 18, scalpers already on Carousell

Not surprised.

February 18, 2021, 05:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.