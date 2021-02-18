No indication that Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine caused cardiac arrest in 72-year-old S'porean: MOH

A 72-year-old Singaporean man who received his first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine later suffered a cardiac arrest, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The man was vaccinated on Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) after suffering cardiac arrest on the same night.

According to the MOH statement, based on TTSH's initial assessment, there is no indication that the cardiac arrest was due to Covid-19 vaccination.

Man was assessed to be suitable for vaccination

A medical team is currently conducting further tests to establish the cause of the cardiac arrest.

The man, who has a history of cancer, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, had been assessed by trained healthcare personnel to be suitable for Covid-19 vaccination prior to vaccination.

In line with MOH's protocols, he was also observed on-site for about 30 minutes post vaccination and was well.

"It is important to vaccinate and protect our seniors as they are the most vulnerable to severe disease and complications from Covid-19 infection. The World Health Organisation has found no evidence that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine contributes to an increased risk of death in the elderly," said MOH.

Top image via TTSH.