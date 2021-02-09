Back

11 new imported Covid-19 cases include SIA cabin crew who developed symptoms after returning

Latest update.

Andrew Koay | February 09, 2021, 05:11 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 11 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Tuesday (Feb. 9).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,732.

None of the new cases are locally transmitted infections in the community; all are imported.

Of the 11 imported cases, 10 had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

One of the cases was a Singapore Airlines cabin crew who was on a turnaround flight and had not disembarked from the aircraft at the overseas destination.

She developed symptoms a few days after returning to Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 3: 18

Feb. 4: 22

Feb. 5: 25

Feb. 6: 26

Feb. 7: 24

Feb. 8: 22

Feb. 9: 11

Top photo via Unsplah

19 & 20-year-old S’pore students win international infocomm tech competition against 39 countries

The Huawei ICT competition has attracted nearly 150,000 students around the world since 2019.

February 09, 2021, 05:00 PM

S'pore Sports Hub to remain open throughout CNY, kids' water playground, skate park available

Make some sports plans, not just dinner plans.

February 09, 2021, 04:52 PM

S'pore bookstore launching book fair with over 2,000 titles on March 6 & 7 at Sprout Hub

Good news for bookworms.

February 09, 2021, 04:39 PM

YouTrip guarantees cashback of up to S$888 when users send E-hongbaos this CNY

More huat ah.

February 09, 2021, 04:05 PM

'We don't need any funds for any activities held for Kopi-O': Family of late Pulau Ubin dog

The son of Kopi-O's owner said members of the public can donate to animal shelters instead.

February 09, 2021, 03:34 PM

Some M'sians want Lee Chong Wei's 'Datuk' title revoked after he donated tablet computers to needy children

From charity to politics.

February 09, 2021, 03:14 PM

'I don't want dictatorship, I just want boyfriend': Young Myanmar citizens protest with creative signs

When the meme generation protest.

February 09, 2021, 02:17 PM

Retiring teacher in M'sia video calls son for IT help so he can provide quality lessons to students during lockdown

Doing his best to guide his students during lockdown.

February 09, 2021, 02:09 PM

You can now order a Tesla Model 3 in S'pore from S$116,364, excluding COE

Looks great.

February 09, 2021, 02:09 PM

37 complaints filed against MDS Collections over failure to fulfil orders, refunds & unauthorised charges

Oh no.

February 09, 2021, 02:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.