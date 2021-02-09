11 new imported Covid-19 cases include SIA cabin crew who developed symptoms after returning

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 11 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Tuesday (Feb. 9).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,732.

None of the new cases are locally transmitted infections in the community; all are imported.

Of the 11 imported cases, 10 had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

One of the cases was a Singapore Airlines cabin crew who was on a turnaround flight and had not disembarked from the aircraft at the overseas destination.

She developed symptoms a few days after returning to Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 3: 18

Feb. 4: 22

Feb. 5: 25

Feb. 6: 26

Feb. 7: 24

Feb. 8: 22

Feb. 9: 11

