One new locally transmitted case of Covid-19 on Feb. 7

Latest update.

Andrew Koay | February 07, 2021, 03:39 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 24 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Sunday (Feb. 7).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,699.

One of the new cases is a locally transmitted infection in the community.

23 of the cases are imported and have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 1: 29

Feb. 2: 19

Feb. 3: 18

Feb. 4: 22

Feb. 5: 25

Feb. 6: 26

Feb. 7: 24

