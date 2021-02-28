Covid-19 dorm case on Feb. 28 a delivery assistant residing in Kranji Way

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 11 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore earlier today (Feb. 28).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,936.

Dorm case

All of the 11 cases are asymptomatic, and were detected from proactive screening and surveillance.

There was one case linked to a worker in the dormitory, and no new cases in the community.

Case 60513 is a 31-year-old male Bangladesh national who works as a delivery assistant at Chng Woodworking Pte Ltd, and resides in a dormitory located at Kranji Way.

As his job entails loading and unloading of goods, he did not interact with clients.

He had been identified as a close contact of Case 60432 and was placed on quarantine at a dedicated facility on Feb. 23.

On Feb. 26, he was tested for Covid-19 as part of the protocol, even though he is asymptomatic.

His test result came back positive on the same day and he was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). His earlier tests from RRT — the last being on Feb. 14 — were negative for Covid-19 infection.

His serological test result came back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

10 imported cases

10 are imported, and had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

The imported cases arrived from Switzerland, India, Myanmar, and the Philippines.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

The number of new cases in the community has increased from one per week in the week before to four in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from one in the week before to two in the past week.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new places were added to the list on Feb. 28 Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 28:

Seven more cases discharged

Seven more cases have been discharged.

Here are the rest of the statistics from today's Covid-19 report:

Cases in hospital: 18

18 Cases in ICU: 1

1 Cases in community facilities: 66

66 Total cases reported: 59,936

59,936 Total cases recovered: 59,823

59,823 Total deaths: 29

Top image via Jurong Health Campus/Facebook