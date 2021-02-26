Back

12 of 13 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in S'pore on Feb. 26 were asymptomatic

The cases were detected as they were tested during SHN.

Nigel Chua | February 26, 2021, 11:24 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Friday (Feb. 26).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,913.

13 imported cases

All of the 13 cases confirmed today are imported, and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

One of the cases had symptoms of Covid-19 infection prior to testing positive, with the other 12 cases being asymptomatic.

The cases were tested for Covid-19 infection while serving SHN.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 26:

18 cases discharged

18 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,803 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 15 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

66 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. 29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Top photo via Ministry of Health. 

