12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 20, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 12 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Saturday (Feb. 20).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,858.

There are no new locally-transmitted infections in the community.

All new cases are imported, and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week.

Feb. 14: 14

Feb. 15: 9

Feb. 16: 1

Feb. 17: 11

Feb. 18: 11

Feb. 19: 14

Feb. 20: 12

Top image by Maverick Asio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

