Back

15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 10, including 1 dorm case

As of 12pm.

Fasiha Nazren | February 10, 2021, 03:44 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 15 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Wednesday (Feb. 10).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,747.

Of these cases, 14 are imported and one is from the dormitories.

None of today's cases reside in the community.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 4: 22

Feb. 5: 25

Feb. 6: 26

Feb. 7: 24

Feb. 8: 22

Feb. 9: 11

Feb. 10: 15

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.

Customs in China tear open online shopping packages destined for S'pore, freight forwarder to refund shipping fees

Random inspection.

February 10, 2021, 03:40 PM

S'porean businessman who co-founded Razer to cut ties with Myanmar military-backed company

An advocacy group had called for the Razer board to sack its co-founder.

February 10, 2021, 03:20 PM

S'pore welcomes Biden administration's efforts to strengthen cooperation with Asean countries

Reaffirming strong ties between Singapore and the U.S.

February 10, 2021, 02:41 PM

MDS Collections apologises, founder commits to reply & resolve complaints in 48 hours

Working throughout the CNY period to resolve issues flagged by customers.

February 10, 2021, 02:37 PM

Photo of unused taxis due to Covid-19 pandemic deemed best of S'pore in world competition

Effects of the pandemic, captured.

February 10, 2021, 02:33 PM

Haribo & local fashion brand launching gummy bear-themed apparel from S$24

Cute.

February 10, 2021, 12:52 PM

WHO team says 'extremely unlikely' for Covid-19 virus to have leaked from Wuhan lab in China

They said it is likely the virus first jumped from a bat to another animal, and then to humans.

February 10, 2021, 12:06 PM

Lawyer in US appears as kitten during formal court hearing via Zoom, panics & becomes internet sensation

All court hearings should have kitten avatars.

February 10, 2021, 11:09 AM

Pasir Ris residents take breathtaking 11-minute video that documents 40 species of wildlife

Nat-geo footage.

February 10, 2021, 11:07 AM

We sat down with Jack Neo, Mark Lee & Henry Thia for 2 hours. Here's what we learnt about their friendship.

*One hour spent filming.

February 10, 2021, 10:53 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.