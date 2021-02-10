15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 10, including 1 dorm case

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 15 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Wednesday (Feb. 10).
This brings the total number of cases to 59,747.
Of these cases, 14 are imported and one is from the dormitories.
None of today's cases reside in the community.
Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.
Daily case numbers
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Feb. 4: 22
Feb. 5: 25
Feb. 6: 26
Feb. 7: 24
Feb. 8: 22
Feb. 9: 11
Feb. 10: 15
Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.
