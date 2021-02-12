18 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 12, 2 in the community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 18 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Friday (Feb. 12).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,777.

There are two locally-transmitted infections in the community.

The remaining 16 cases are imported. They had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 6: 26

Feb. 7: 24

Feb. 8: 22

Feb. 9: 11

Feb. 10: 15

Feb. 11: 12

Feb. 12: 18

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.