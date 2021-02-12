18 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 12, 2 in the community

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 18 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Friday (Feb. 12).
This brings the total number of cases to 59,777.
There are two locally-transmitted infections in the community.
The remaining 16 cases are imported. They had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.
Daily case numbers
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Feb. 6: 26
Feb. 7: 24
Feb. 8: 22
Feb. 9: 11
Feb. 10: 15
Feb. 11: 12
Feb. 12: 18
Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.
