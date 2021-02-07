Unlinked Covid-19 community case on Feb. 7 works at Changi Airport terminals 1 & 3

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 24 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Sunday (Feb. 7).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,699.

One case in the community

There is one locally transmitted infection in the community reported today, who is currently unlinked.

Case 60023 is a 43 year-old Singaporean working at Changi Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

His job entails issuing electronic monitoring devices to individuals who will be serving SHN outside of dedicated facilities, and helping them to wear the devices.

While on duty, he wears a surgical mask, face shield and gloves.

He is asymptomatic, and was detected when he was tested on Feb. 4 as part of Rostered Routine Testing (RRT).

His result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day, and he was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

His earlier tests from RRT – the last being on Jan. 22 – were negative for Covid-19 infection.

His serology test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing. In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the case, including his family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

MOH will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the case could have been infected by them.

23 imported cases

The other 23 cases announced today are imported. They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving SHN.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

28 cases discharged

28 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,433 have fully recovered from Covid-19 infection, and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 36 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving, with one case in the intensive care unit.

201 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated, and are cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

There are no new locations reported today.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

