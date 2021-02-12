2 new Covid-19 community cases reported on Feb. 12 are son & wife of previous case

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 18 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Friday (Feb. 12).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,777.

Of the 18 cases, 17 are asymptomatic and one was symptomatic.

There are two locally-transmitted infections in the community today, who are linked to previous cases.

Case 60191

Case 60191 is a 33-year-old male Singaporean who is the son of Case 60138 and 60192, and is currently unemployed.

On Feb. 10, he was placed on quarantine after he was identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

On Feb. 11, he was tested for Covid-19 even though he was asymptomatic.

His test result came back positive on the same day and he was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

His serology test result has come back positive.

Case 60192

Case 60192 is a 62-year-old female Singaporean who is the wife of Case 60138.

On Feb. 10, she was placed on quarantine after he was identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

On Feb. 11, she was tested for Covid-19 even though she was asymptomatic.

Her test result came back positive on the same day and she was conveyed in an ambulance to the NCID.

Her serology test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

16 imported cases

16 of today's cases are imported and had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The imported cases arrived from a variety of countries including India, Indonesia, UAE, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases.

11 discharged

11 more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,569 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 31 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

148 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Two new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Pasir Ris West Plaza and Elias Mall are the two new locations that were added to the list on Feb. 12.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 12:

