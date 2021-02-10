No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases on Feb. 10

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 15 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Wednesday (Feb. 10).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,747.

15 new cases

Among the 15 new cases, 13 are asymptomatic while two are symptomatic.

Of the 15 cases, 14 are imported cases. They had been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

The imported cases arrived from a variety of countries including India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines, Malaysia, UK, Brazil, U.S. and the UAE.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases.

There is one case who resides in the dormitories.

Case 60125

Case 60125 is a 22-year-old male Bangladesh national who works as a construction worker, and resides in a dormitory located at Bedok South Road.

He is asymptomatic and was detected when he was tested on Feb. 7 as part of Rostered Routine Testing (RRT).

His pooled test result came back positive for Covid-19 on Feb. 8, and he was immediately isolated.

An individual test was done on Feb. 9, and his test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day.

He was subsequently conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

His earlier tests from RRT, the last being on Jan. 24, were negative for Covid-19 infection.

His serology test result has come back positive but MOH is unable to rule out that this could be a recent infection.

As a precautionary measure, all his close contacts at the dormitory and his workplace have been placed on quarantine.

20 discharged

20 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,526 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 36 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

156 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Feb. 10.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Feb. 10:

More than 1,000 GP clinics open over CNY holidays

According to MOH, 1,033 general practitioner (GP) clinics, of which 758 are Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs), will be opened at various times during the Chinese New Year public holidays from Feb. 11 to 14.

Of the 758 PHPCs, 490 will be able to provide polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swabs for Covid-19 for at least one day during the Chinese New Year period.

Those who feel unwell during the festivities are encouraged to visit a GP or a 24-hour clinic for minor, self-limiting conditions.

You can find the latest list of GP clinics and their operating hours through: