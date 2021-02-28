Back

11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 28, 1 in dorm

The latest update.

Fasiha Nazren | February 28, 2021, 03:41 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 11 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Feb. 28.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection who resides in a dormitory.

10 cases are imported, and had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases to 59,936.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 22: 10

Feb. 23: 4

Feb. 24: 7

Feb. 25: 10

Feb. 26: 13

Feb. 27: 12

Feb. 28: 11

Top image from National University Hospital's Facebook page.

 

Becca Cosmetics closing down for good due to Covid-19, products available till Sep. 2021

Another one bites the dust :(

February 28, 2021, 03:36 PM

I'm a prison teacher in S'pore. Here's what it's like teaching behind bars.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 28, 2021, 03:23 PM

Fire breaks out in Whampoa residential unit, 10 people, including 3 children, conveyed to hospital

About 100 people from the affected block were also evacuated by SCDF and the Police.

February 28, 2021, 02:52 PM

S'porean male, 35, puts up 'violent struggle' upon arrest by CNB, about S$480,000 worth of drugs seized

More than 3kg of heroin and 3,000 Ecstasy tablets were seized.

February 28, 2021, 02:32 PM

SPCA S'pore reopen walk-ins for shelter adoptions on weekdays from Mar. 1, 2021

Waiting for their forever homes.

February 28, 2021, 02:14 PM

What you need to know about Clubhouse, the latest social media app to hit S'pore

Crowded house...soon?

February 28, 2021, 01:57 PM

2 S'pore women hospitalised with potentially fatal muscle breakdown after a spin class 

Rhabdomyolysis, a condition where muscles are injured or overworked and start to break down, may ultimately lead to kidney failure and even death.

February 28, 2021, 12:03 PM

Tuas explosion victim, 38, never got to meet baby daughter, over S$100,000 raised for family

He last returned to his hometown in August 2019.

February 28, 2021, 11:36 AM

Woman in S'pore helps unconscious GrabFood delivery driver despite being called a busybody

She called for an ambulance and waited till it came.

February 28, 2021, 11:14 AM

Dry weather expected to persist, increasing risk of hotspots in Southeast Asia

Please rain.

February 28, 2021, 10:37 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.