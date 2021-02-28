11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 28, 1 in dorm

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 11 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Feb. 28.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection who resides in a dormitory.

10 cases are imported, and had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases to 59,936.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 22: 10

Feb. 23: 4

Feb. 24: 7

Feb. 25: 10

Feb. 26: 13

Feb. 27: 12

Feb. 28: 11

